City launches new award program

Pembroke has rolled out its new Civic Awards program.

The program has been under development since last year as a way to recognize noteworthy citizens who normally wouldn't be in the spotlight. It will be included with the successful Pembroke Youth Awards program, but both will remain separate entities.

Coun. Christine Reavie, who is a member of the organizing committee, said the idea of the civic awards was started by Mayor Michael LeMay, who said there is nothing in place to honour those city residents who do so much for their community, and yet few know of their contributions.

With the awards, it is hoped the city would be able to recognize and celebrate leadership, personal civic commitment and engagement in several aspects of community life.

"We're trying to recognize those who normally don't get recognition," she said. "Ordinary people who do extraordinary things."

The civic awards will work much like the youth awards in that it is dependent on nominations from the public at large. Nominees must be a resident of the city of Pembroke, a ratepayer of the city of Pembroke, or a volunteer group operating within the city.

There are eight categories:

Civic Pride - presented to an individual or group for showing leadership in fundraising and promoting the wellness of others. The fundraising must be a benefit to residents and promote a leadership role in fundraising and encouraging other groups within the city;

Arts and Culture - presented to an individual or group demonstrating exceptional achievement in the arts. Examples: dance, writing, singing, music, public speaking, etc. Consideration is given to the accomplishment in various areas or promotion of arts and culture within the city;

Environmental - presented to an individual or group who are passionate about protecting and conserving the environment and who are involved with an environmental project within the city;

Good Samaritan - presented to an individual or group having concern for or helping to improve the happiness and welfare of others within the city. Consideration will be given to type and nature of support, length of time and how many individuals were benefited within the city;

Community Service - presented to an individual or group that has demonstrated outstanding volunteerism within the community. Consideration will be given to length of service, contribution, leadership and impact on the community in making Pembroke a better place to live;

Pembroke Senior of the Year Award - presented to an individual that must be 65 years of age and have made Pembroke a better place to live. The contribution can be in many different fields such as the arts, literature, community service, voluntarism, education, fitness and sport or humanitarian activities;

Mystery - presented to an individual or group who has made a contribution in their own special way within the city, and;

Spirit of Sport - presented to an individual or group that demonstrates the love of the game while bringing prestige to the city.

The civic awards committee, which will be going through all of the applications and selecting the recipients, is made up of community members appointed by council, and two council members. It will report regularly to council to update it on its progress.

Sitting on the committee are Reavie, Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais, Elaine Metzger, Larry TerMarsch, Garland Wong, Tarwyn Lane, and Michael Parent. Their staff support is Jo-Anne Schutt of the recreation, culture and tourism department.

The youth awards, which have been going for 17 years now, will remain a separate entity, but will be honoured on the same night as the civic awards. It will retain the same categories -Personal Courage, Arts and Literature, Leadership, Community Contribution and Young Athletes - and the same sponsors, with recipients still receiving $300 which accompanied their certificates of merit.

Recipients of the Pembroke Civic Awards will receive a keepsake trophy which was the subject of a design competition of local artisans last year. It will be unveiled the night of the awards, which is May 31.

Schutt said little about the form of the award except to say it really does represent Pembroke, and will be something one will be proud to display.

Reavie agreed.

"I believe this will be coveted," she said.

Nomination forms for the City of Pembroke Civic Awards are available now for download on the city's website pembroke.ca, or can be picked up in person at the recreation department office on the upper floor of the Pembroke Memorial Centre, and at City Hall.

The tentative deadline for submissions is April 7, with all recipients being notified May 1 by mail.

The awards celebration will be held May 31 at 7 p.m. Location to be announced at a later date.