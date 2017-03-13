Douglas holds 6th St. Pat's Parade

DOUGLAS - A wind colder than a tax collector's heart couldn't chill the warmth of the Irish spirit Saturday, as hundreds of people lined the streets for the town's sixth annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Arctic wind chills reaching -30 C didn't deter the crowds nor the 160 parade entrants from wearing the green throughout Douglas, the heart of everything Irish in the Ottawa Valley. Green coloured hair, hats, pants, scarves and shamrocks were in abundance, along with scores of Irish flags, proudly flying alongside the Canadian Maple Leaf.

Irish music - both the traditional and the modern - accompanied the procession, which took an hour to fully feed through the village, following the main road through the community.

Hosted once again by the Douglas Lions Club, the parade served as a great way to kick off the week leading to St. Patrick's Day. It attracts scores of people from across the region to either take part, or watch the spectacle.

Preston Cull, one of a quartet on the parade committee which makes the magic happen, said the day went tremendously well, despite the insanely frigid weather, or perhaps in defiance of it.

"I understand it was the coldest day in the last 90 years," he said, but few let that stop them. Many simply bundled up or stayed inside their cars to get out of the wind.

Cull said to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary, they wanted to get 150 floats and other entries in the parade, and while the cold weather kept some home, 160 registered entrants took part.

"People did a tremendous job on their floats," he said, noting it is only in a small community like Douglas and its neighbours that you see that level of commitment.

"The community is just overwhelmed by it," Cull said, not just by the parade but the Irish spirit itself.

Douglas has always been proud of its Irish heritage, and for decades the Douglas Tavern has been the centre of St. Patrick Day celebrations throughout Renfrew County and beyond. The parade, reborn in 2012, serves as a great lead in for a week of all things Irish, climaxing with the big day itself, on Friday, March 17.