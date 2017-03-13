It’s official – Carl Gauthier is going to NASCAR.

On March 5, the Pembroke-born race car driver signed a two-race deal with Avion Motorsports to run in this year’s NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

The first race will take place at the Canadian Tire Motorport Park (CTMP) in Bowmanville, ON on May 21st and the second will run out of CTMP on Sept. 3rd.

Gauthier has already raised $18,900 of his $40,000 goal – with each race coming at a cost of $20,000.

Those funds were acquired through the generous support from individual donors and larger sponsors within the local community.

“We’ve received significant support from 10 large sponsors and individual donations from over 25 local residents so far,” said Gauthier. “Some of these individual donors have made contributions of $350 or $500 but they don’t even want their names publicized, they just want to make the donations.”

Less than a couple thousand shy of the $20000 for his first race in May, Gauthier believes that he’ll easily generate the remaining funds through support from his community over the next two months.

Thereafter, Gauthier hopes that awareness and interest will continue to grow in order for him to raise another $20,000 to fuel his second race in September.

“If you want to do something really badly you'll make it happen – that's the attitude we took and we're going to make it happen,” said Gauthier. “And donations of any amount are all equally appreciated. So that $20 means as much to us as a guy who gives $500 because they both show the person’s support and that they want to be a part of this.”

To thank his supporters and to create a bigger buzz about the news of his speedy endeavour, Gauthier will be hosting a special meet-and-greet at the Pembroke Mall on March 18 (from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.) and again on March 19 (from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.).

The weekend-long event will give sponsors, fans and the general community the chance to meet Gauthier and take photos inside his 2017 Chevy Impala – the car that he’ll be racing at NASCAR.

Gauthier will also be handing out his own ‘Hero Cards’ - the baseball card of the NASCAR world – and he’ll be inviting kids to participate in a colouring contest.

“We’ll have tables and chairs set up and kids will have the chance to colour a picture of my race car,” said Gauthier. “When the weekend is over, our judging committee – probably my grandson or granddaughter – will pick one and we'll superimpose that on the car.”

During the weekend festivities, Gauthier hopes to generate more funds to fuel his races – of which five dollars from every donation will go towards the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

“We want to raise more funds for the races but we also want to make a donation to CHEO,” said Gauthier. “My grandnephew just spent a month at the CHEO hospital. He was a very sick little boy and they saved his life and they brought him back. So I’ve been in discussion with people down at CHEO and they’re going to send up a banner and buttons and stickers to this mall event. Whatever money people donate, five dollars from each donation will go to CHEO. My grandnephew will also be there for a little bit and he’ll have a photo-op with his parents.”

Gauthier expressed how eager he is to meet everyone at the mall event, because it’s only through the community’s support that he’ll be racing at NASCAR and living out his wildest dream.

“I don’t know of any other local person who has raced at NASCAR, so this is a really big deal for me,” said Gauthier. “And if I can accomplish this goal and have a good result, I’ll be thrilled.”

If anyone wants to support Gauthier’s journey to NASCAR as he looks to reach his ultimate $40,000 fundraising goal, contact him via email at cgauthier@bionest.ca

