The newly opened Grind Refuge Homeless Shelter in downtown Pembroke could be supported by Renfrew County's efforts to aid those who don't have a roof over their head.

The social services committee learned Thursday that staff will working with the staff of the Grind's executive director Jerry Novack to find opportunities to assist in the operations of the facility under the Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative (CHPI), a provincially supported program established to meet the needs of individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in their local communities.

The Grind Refuge provides temporary, emergency accommodations of up to four days and some limited services for homeless men and women 18 years of age and older. Some clients suffer from mental illness, addictions and other challenges. While it does not have in-house health and social services to help clients, the Grind does make referrals to services provided by a number of county health and social agencies.

Laurentian Valley Reeve Debbie Robinson, chairwoman of the social services committee, praised Novack and organizers of the Grind for developing such an initiative. She said it's unfortunate the community even needs a homeless shelter but that's the reality that many face.

“You can't help people with employment or supports if they don't have a place to stay,” said Robinson. “This is a safe place. It's a welcoming environment for everyone.”

Officially opening on Feb. 17, the Grind Refuge is ideally located in the city as it serves as the hub for administrative, social and health services. A consequence is that it attracts homeless individuals from numerous surrounding villages and towns as well as a transient population travelling along the Trans Canada Highway. Organizers foresee that the capacity of the Grind Refuge will be exceeded.

Recently, Renfrew County's first annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser walk raised $68,449 which will be split between Renfrew County Safe Shelter for Youth and The Grind Refuge. Paul Moreau, director of social services, said there are ways that the CHPI program can assist the Grind. Under program guidelines, the fund can assist drop-in centres, emergency shelters, energy and rental arrears assistance, food banks, motel stays, moving costs, and first/last month rents.

“This is the first shelter we have in Renfrew County,” said Moreau. “I think it's a good fit.”

Moreau added staff will be looking at how other municipalities fund shelters, such as a per bed per night rate which has been supported by the CHPI program. The committee also forwarded a resolution to County council allocating more than $1 million to CHPI over the next year.

