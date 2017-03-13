Irish Play tradition continues!

It's a Pembroke tradition still going strong after 115 years.

The Irish Play, the annual comedic and musical production from the Knights of Columbus Dramatic Club, is again in fine form as the group presents You Can't Beat the Irish, a three act comedy interspersed with musical performances and sing-a-longs.

The 11-member cast - Kelly Coulas, Liam Silke, Pat McKee, Elizabeth Reid, Samantha Tryon-Romanoff, Anna Clinton, Nancy Sylvestre, Flynn Fortier, Bentley Horne, Marc Bru and Nikko Deschamps - is augmented by the piano playing of Irish favourites by musical director Joan Hewitt, with dancing performances by Carmendy Andrews and Johanna, Lydia and Sophie Dwyer.

While the cast and crew have already performed for Marianhill and Miramichi Lodge, Sunday's matinee at the Knights of Columbus Hall was their first official performance, and based on the reaction from the audience, they are as sharp as ever.

This year is also a special occasion for long time director Muriel Verch and her husband Ralph, who is hard at work behind the scenes doing the sets, and occasionally appears in the spotlight, as both mark their 25th year involved in the production.

"I guess I love it," Verch said. "I love the people, I love doing it."

She said she became a director by accident. Having attended many rehearsals when her children were part of the production, one year when the play didn't have a director, the cast would ask her what she thought of how certain things went, and she would offer her opinion.

The year after that, she was formally approached to become the Irish Play's director, and has done it ever since.

"People in the cast have been so great to work with," Verch said, and she doubts she would have been able to do it without the support of her husband Ralph and long time dramatic club member Pat O'Grady.

As to what keeps her directing, she said it is knowing she is contributing to the delight and entertainment of others, and getting them to maybe forget their troubles for a few hours.

"All you have to do is attend one of the performances and see the faces in the audience," she said. "It is worth it.

As is tradition, the proceeds will be divided up and donated to four different Renfrew County charities that will be selected by the cast members.

The Irish Play 2017 debuted with a Sunday matinee, with the next three performances scheduled for March 15, 16 and 17 with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m. All performances are being held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 170 Ellis Avenue in Pembroke.

Tickets are $15 advance and $18 at the door, and are available at all three of Mulvihill's Pharmacies in Pembroke, the CNIB Corner Store in Walmart and O'Grady's Flowers and Gift Baskets in Eganville.