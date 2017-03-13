Voting is underway in the 2017 Kraft Hockeyville with Cobden one of the 10 contenders.

The Cobden Astrolabe Arena emerged out of a total of 2,946 nominations representing 41 per cent of arenas across Canada. The winner of the contest could end up hosting an NHL pre-season game or receive $100,000 in arena upgrades.

Voting began across the nation Sunday morning. The community is being asked to get online and cast a vote. Ballots can be cast by going to the website: KHV2017. ca. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, March 13.

Below is a description of the nomination submitted by Chris Pleau, who organized the effort:

“The Cobden Astrolabe Arena is not just a slab of ice with four walls around it. It is a home. A home where people come together through sport. With many different teams playing at our rink that means that a lot of people come to watch. With our rink being so old there are not accessible or elderly accommodations, so everyone not able to watch what happens on the ice or take part in various activities within the arena.

“This restricts people from taking part in what makes our community so unique. Kraft Hockeyville would add these accommodations and create a rink accessible for everyone, so that no one gets left behind. Kraft Hockeyville would also assist in making our lobby area bigger by removing dressing rooms and relocating them in the arena, the lobby would then be the full width of the ice surface, so viewing windows could be put in lobby. Then all family members and fans could view games in a heated area and lobby. Kraft Hockeyville would expand our rink as well as our community.”

The submission goes on to discuss the many recreational activities that go on in the upstairs hall including fundraising bingos, yoga, exercise classes, Farmers Association, Ontario Landowners, Whitewater Bromley Community Health, as well as where many teams hold their off-ice workout sessions.

“The arena is also used for the Cobden Pickleball Club, Cobden Fair which includes the 4-H livestock show and the Renfrew County Holstein Show, the Ottawa Valley Ringette Association and figure skating. When you add the hundreds of hockey players, and walk into the arena lobby, it feels like the whole of Renfrew County is there watching and cheering. When it's your team’s turn to play, you feel a sense of pride come over you, a feeling that just can't be described.

“We want Kraft to help so that everyone in the Community can take part in all activities that take place at the Cobden Arena. With the help of Kraft, are trying to ensure that 'no one gets left behind.'”