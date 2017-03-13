Painting a picture about children's rights

The Renfrew County Child Poverty Action Network (CPAN) wants kids to learn about their rights.

On Nov. 20, 1989, Canada signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

Among the CRC’s 54 articles, it states that every Canadian child from birth to 18 years of age “has the right to food, clothing, a safe place to live and to have their basic needs met. They should not be disadvantaged so that they can’t do many of the things other kids can do.”

Four days after signing the CRC, the Government of Canada signed a unanimous resolution to end child poverty by the year 2000.

Now, more than a decade after that promise, a significant number of Canadian children are still afflicted by poverty.

According to CPAN, in 2010 there was a staggering 2,590 children (aged 0 to 17 years of age) living in low income households in Renfrew County.

Of that number, 460 were in Pembroke, 300 in Laurentian Valley and 180 in Petawawa.

“We like to keep reminding the government and the people of Renfrew County that the promise to end child poverty has not yet been met, almost 28 years later. That’s why CPAN was create – to help eliminate the effects of child poverty,” said Lyn Smith, CPAN director.

With child poverty remaining an issue in 2017, CPAN is looking to give children a voice and help learn about their rights as article 42 of the CRC states that “children have the right to know their rights and adults should help children learn about them”.

Smith stressed that every Canadian child should be aware of their rights and have those basic rights met so that they are able to survive, thrive and meet their full potential.

“Children are human beings and they deserve to have their basic needs met – whether that be proper nourishment, safe housing, clean water or the chance to reach their full potential,” said Smith. “It’s very sad that we live in a rich country like Canada but child poverty remains an issue.”

To move towards positive change, CPAN is calling all young artists to participate in a poster contest aimed at educating children about their rights and encouraging them to think about ways in which their rights could be improved.

Participants are asked to create a poster that responds to the question ‘if you were the Prime Minister of Canada how would you improve the rights of Canadian children?’.

“We are running this poster contest in order to raise awareness of children’s rights and to encourage children to become advocates for change,” said Smith. “We want them to know what their rights are and to think about how Canada has met them or what still needs to be done, because we can’t eliminate child poverty without political will.”

Contest categories span all age groups including Kindergarten to Grade 3, Grades 4 to 6, Grades 7 to 8 and Grades 9 to 12.

Each entry must include the artist’s name, grade and school and must be submitted no later than March 24.

One winner from each category will receive $50.

A number of compelling submissions will also be bundled up and delivered to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office in Ottawa.

“We want the responses to be compelling enough that the PM will uphold that promise made in 1989,” said Smith.

Please visit http://renfrewcountycpan.ca/poster-contest/ for more details and resources for the contest.

