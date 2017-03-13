PLK beat Bears 3-1

The Pembroke Lumber Kings may not be heading into the post-season, but they ended things on a high note.

On Sunday at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, the Kings wrapped up their season in the Central Canada Hockey League with a convincing 3-1 win over the Smiths Falls Bears.

The Kings enjoyed the benefits of two power play goals, plus solid backing from between the goal posts by Ryan Glander, who lost out on a perfect game by just 17.4 seconds before the end of regulation time, after a goal by Bear Brian Bygrave spoiled his shutout.

The evening was special for two veteran players, Justin Felhaber and DAndre John, whose junior hockey careers ended as the final buzzer sounded.

Sean Crozier, the Lumber Kings' head coach, said winning was a positive way for the two to wrap up their careers. He said the team overall played loose and were having fun on the ice for their last game.

He said now that they are done for the season, it was time to get back to work.

"There's no time to really take off, especially after the season we had," Crozier said, which found the Kings out of the play offs for the first time since 2003, and finishing at the bottom of the CCHL.

He said he and the staff will be getting together to figure out what went wrong, and then figure out how to fix it.

"We're still a pretty inexperienced team," Crozier said, "and unfortunately with growing pains, you have to go through them, and then learn from that."

Brendon Clavelle had a great first period for the Lumber Kings, scoring close to half way through the game opener, with James Buckley and DAndre John assisting, and then playing a role in Brendan Browne's late period power play goal, earning an assist along with Felhaber to give Pembroke a 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period, a crosschecking call on Smiths Falls Ryan Gibson midway through the third period resulted in a second Pembroke power play goal.

Jacob Kamps did the honours, with assists picked up by Andrew Meininger and Jarrad Vroman to make it a 3-0 game.

It did appear Smiths Falls would remain scoreless, but then in the dying moments of the game, Bygrave worked his way into position and found Glander's blind spot, robbing him of a season ending shutout. Bears Hunter Garlasco and Brett Garvey assisted on the play.

Clavelle was named the first star of the game and Felhaber the second, while Smiths Falls Bygrave received the third game star.

For those who can't wait until the fall for their Lumber Kings to hit the ice again, spring evaluation camps are scheduled for April 8 and 9.