“If this is an age of hero worship in athletics write the name Hugh Lehman, the 'eagle eye' of the fastest sport in the world, high up on the small boys shrine,” so wrote the Regina Morning Leader. “Clean, purposeful, active and bettle-browed in action, no man has ever taken liberties with Lehman's citadel and escaped scathless.”

Hughie “Old Eagle Eyes” Lehman enjoyed an exceptional 22-year career as a goaltender making history as the inaugural goalkeeper of the Chicago Blackhawks. However, it has long been contended that he was one of the first goalies to ever score a goal on a rush up ice. Nonetheless, he certainly has earned his spot as one of our community's greatest athletic exports and one of hockey's most colourful goaltenders.

Born in Pembroke on Oct. 27, 1885, Frederick Hugh Lehman began his playing career in 1903 lacing up for the Pembroke Hockey Club of the Upper Ottawa Valley Hockey League. Standing at five feet, he wasn't a big man for a goalie, however, he proved to be a gift skater and puck handler posting an 8-0 record in the 1905-1906 season alone. Like so many other hockey greats from Pembroke, Hugh perfected his craft under the rafters of the Mackay Street Arena which had just opened its doors in his final year with the Kings.

According to local legend, it was at the Mackay Arena that Lehman, as the netminder, first rushed with the puck up ice past the defence before passing it to one of his teammates. In that climactic season, Lehman and the Kings went on to win the league championship's coveted Citizen Shield that year. One of his teammates was Renfrew's Oren Frood, who later went on to play as a member of the Berlin Dutchmen against the Montreal Wanderers for the Stanley Cup in 1910.

Lehman left town to sign as free agent by the Canadian Soo of the International Professional Hockey League. He came back to Pembroke in 1908 to briefly play semi-pro. He then joined the Ontario Professional Hockey League playing for the Berlin Dutchmen in Kitchener.

During the 1909-10, Lehman strangely enough had the chance to compete for the Stanley Cup, not once but twice. In January, 1910, he joined the Galt Professionals to take on the Ottawa Hockey Club as the Cup was hosted by the newly-formed Canadian Hockey Association (Galt lost in the two-game series).

The association, however, quickly folded. The Cup was once more up for contention when the Montreal Wanderers accepted a challenge from the Berlin Dutchmen, who succeeded Galt as the Ontario Professional Hockey League (in those days, the Stanley Cup was contended several times in a season. The champions held onto the trophy until they either lost their league title to another club, or a champion from another league issued a formal challenge). Lehman has come back to play for the Berlin squad which lost 7-3 to Montreal in a single elimination game.

In 1911, Lehman headed out west to defend the nets for the New Westminster Royals of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (PCHA) and stayed for three seasons sometimes substituting as manager for the team. In 1914, he joined the Vancouver Millionaires posting a 14–3 record, with a 4.08 goals-against average, in his first season. Playing alongside him was fellow Pembroke-native Frank Nighbor. In the finals that post-season, Lehman helped the Millionaires win the Holy Grail of Hockey when they defeated the Ottawa Senators. Going 3-0 and recording a 2.67 goals against average, Lehman took what would be his only Stanley Cup victory.

The Millionaires battled for the Cup in 1918, 1921 and 1924 with Lehman manning the goal. In his 13 seasons with the PCHA, Lehman was named to 10 All-Star teams. He stayed with Vancouver when they were renamed the Maroons. He ultimately claimed the PCHA record (never broken) for most games played by a goalie (262), most wins (142) and most shutouts (17).

Fans and observers of the sport took notice of his skill, especially his knack for skating away from the net and passing the puck to a teammate who would then head for their opponents zone. He earned the nickname “Old Eagle Eyes” because he could spot a loose puck and chase it down with uncanny ease.

One reporter noted: “Lehman for years has maintained his reputation as the most colorful goalie in the game. His mind works with the speed of an electric battery and his ability to size up a situation quickly and toss a pass to an uncovered colleague is one of his greatest assets in the moil and turmoil of a furious struggle. Many a quick break away of the Maroons has been engineered by Lehman.”

On Oct. 9, 1926, Lehman was acquired by the National Hockey League's newest franchise, the Chicago Blackhawks. In their first season, Lehman played 44 games posted a record of 19 wins including five shutouts and earning a 2.49 goals against average. He also made history becoming the oldest goalie to win his first NHL game (Hughie was 42 at the time).

Lehman made an impression in his introductory season with the NHL. In one match-up with the Boston Bruins, the radio announcer was so completely astounded by Lehman's ability to throw up a stone wall against the Boston snipers that he was prompted to say: “They ought to send that fellow Lehman to Mexico to stop the revolution. He's stopped everything around here.”

The Blackhawks would go on to lose their first-ever Stanley Cup playoff series. The loss cost coach Pete Muldoon his job. It was out of this firing that the “Muldoon Curse” was supposedly placed on the team (that Chicago would never again place first in the league, something that truly wouldn't happen for another 40 years). Barney Stanley took over the coaching duties but posted a 4-17-2 record to begin the 1927-1928 season. Lehman succeeded him as the Blackhawks' third head coach after playing in nets for four games that season.

The story of his hiring apparently came about after Black Hawks owner and manager Frederic McLaughlin had drafted some plays for his struggling team. Reviewing the plays on paper, Lehman was critical calling them “the craziest bunch of junk I've ever seen.” The goalie was promptly called to McLaughlin's office expecting to be served his pink slip. Instead he was offered the coaching job.

Lehman finished out the season posting a 3-17-1 record behind the bench. Chicago finished fifth in the American Division of the NHL and didn't make the playoffs. He was subsequently replaced by Herb Gardiner the next season.

Despite his professional successes, Lehman never forgot his hometown. In the off-season, he often came back to work for the Warren Paving Company eventually becoming president. When he relinquished the position, he remained with the company's board of directors. In his post hockey career Lehman took on the job of public works superintendent ensuring many of Pembroke's roads were paved.

In 1958, he entered the Hockey Hall of Fame going in alongside King Clancy, Red Dutton, Dick Irvin, Frank Boucher, Duke Keats, Alec Connell and his Blackhawks coaching successor, Herb Gardiner. That year, he returned to Pembroke to attend the town's centennial celebrations.

Hughie “Old Eagle Eyes” Lehman died in Toronto on April 12, 1961. He was 75. His wife, Annie, would pass away 10 years later. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the game of hockey - one of the first goalies to ever score a goal and the first netminder of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Today, that legacy is on full display in his native hometown where Hughie Lehman shares one of the magnificent looking heritage murals with fellow Pembroke hall-of-famers Harry Cameron and Frank Nighbor.

