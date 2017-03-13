Top arm wrestlers face off in Petawawa

PETAWAWA – It was a high intensity atmosphere at the Great Canadian Warehouse as some of the top arm wrestlers in the world locked grips for championship gold.

For the second consecutive year, Petawawa hosted Arm Melter 28, the pre-eminent event for Arm Melter, the premier Canadian professional arm wrestling league, on March 4. More than 100 competitors from across Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. matched strength and technique in a day-long series of matches.

It was a tough day for the man whose vision brought this elite professional series to Petawawa. Evan Bourgoin had the hometown crowd behind him as he faced off against Minnesota's Jeff Dabe, a competitor who has been dubbed a real-life Popeye because of his giant hands and super human strength. Dabe, a veteran state and world armwrestling champion, has forearms measure more than 19 inches in circumference.

“How do you train for someone with hands that big?” Bourgoin asked himself facing the prospect of taking on one of his toughest opponents yet.

The Minnesotan prevailed over Bourgoin winning the Left Hand - North American Professional Championship Belt in three rounds. Despite the Herculean mountain that he had to climb, Bourgoin felt he did well against the man who might possibly have the largest hands and arms on the planet.

“I knew I couldn't take his hand and control it,” explained Bourgoin. “I knew his arm was going to be super strong so I tried to get positioning and get some leverage on him, try to wear him out. But I made a small technical error in the third round that cost me the match.”

Bourgoin later dropped the Left Hand - Superheavyweight Canadian Professional Championship Belt to Ohio's Fred Dedrick. Due to an injury, Bourgoin relinquished the Right Hand - Lightweight Canadian Professional Championship Belt which was later won by Brad Wade who defeated Mathieu Charbonneau three rounds to one.

Based out of Belleville, Ontario, Arm Melter hosts the Canadian Professional Armwrestling Championships and the new Nitro series. The Petawawa event was hosted by the Valley High Hookers, which had 20 members competing. In armwrestling, each contender must always have their elbows always on the pads, always make contact with pegs, and always have an eye on their hands, to prevent injury. Some competitors will employ the hook where you curl wrist inwards thus extending your opponent's arm. There is also the top roll which employs leverage more than brute strength.

“It's a growing sport and it's growing fast,” added Bourgoin. “You have new leagues coming up everywhere and pro leagues on ESPN.”

In other major super matches, William Walsh knocked off Mathieu Charbonneau in three rounds to claim the Left Hand - Lightweight Canadian Professional Championship Belt. Christian Gilbert defeated Fred Dedrick to win the Right Hand - North American Professional Championship Belt. In Right Hand Exhibition, Cody Liezert downed Doug Weir in three matches.

In the Double Elimination Novice Division, the match of the day was Jocelyn Brulotte versus Cameron Priebe, while most sportsmanlike was awarded to Colin Gale. In the Triple Elimination Open Divisions, the match of the day was Loic Mercier-D'Urso versus Avi Bench, while most sportsmanlike was awarded to Frederic Mazerello.

SChase@postmedia.com