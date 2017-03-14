Pontiac youth looking for employment have a reliable place to begin their search: West Pontiac Connect’s Project Choice 12.

A new youth employment project being delivered by West Pontiac Connects has received $744,195 in funding through the Government of Canada’s Skills Link Program.

The Skills Link Program is part of the Government of Canada’s plan to strengthen the middle class and help those working hard to join it by funding projects that provide hands-on work experience, job search assistance and skills upgrading resources for youth facing barriers in employment.

“Developing Canada’s youth is a priority. West Pontiac Connects with Project Choice 12 is a concrete example of what we can achieve for youth by working in partnership with organizations across the country. Projects like this one can help put regular paycheques into the reach of those who need it,” said Will Amos, Member of Parliament for the Pontiac. “But more than that, they give young Canadians the chance to change their future.”

Amos expressed that by funding the project they’ll also be creating more jobs in the Pontiac that will encourage more youth to remain in the area.

“This announcement fits into a broader scheme around what our government prioritizes which is definitely economic opportunity in remote and rural parts of Canada. Our government supports youth employment, connectedness, and ensuring equality for all Canadians including those who have disabilities,” said Amos. “By supporting this project, it’s great news for the Pontiac as we’;ll be generating more jobs and inviting these youth to work with local employers.”

With the $744,195 in funding from the Skills Link Program, West Pontiac Connects will be able to kickstart their new Project Choice 12 to help create jobs for youth in the Pontiac.

The funding will support the project for three years during which 48 students will be learning to develop the skills they need to get a job — and to keep it.

“One of the goals is to keep our youth in the Pontiac and create more opportunities for people in the Pontiac. So through this program, participants will gain necessary skills to prepare them for the workforce,” said Gene O’Brien, West Pontiac Connects president. “If every organization in the Pontiac worked at keeping our youth here we wouldn't see such a big migration of our youth to the urban areas.”

Groups of eight students will be selected for each of the six 23-week sessions over the three years.

Each session will include 10-weeks of in-class work at the West Pontiac Connects computer centre followed by a 13-week work placement with a local employer.

The project is geared towards unemployed or underemployed youth aged 17 to 29 who are out of school and are legally entitled to work in Canada.

According to West Pontiac Connects president Gene O’Brien, participants might include youth who are single parents, who have disabilities or who dropped out of high school and are having trouble with finding employment.

“It’s geared towards youth facing barriers to employment – whether that be social barriers or economic barriers. Most of the participants have dropped out of high school or some have finished high school but are still unemployed and don't know what to do. Others are single parents or some are new to Canada and don’t speak English,” said O’Brien. “So it’s all about breaking down those barriers by helping youth to upgrade their skills and connect them with local employers.”

The West Pontiac Connects project will run continuously over the next three years, with the first intake beginning on March 20.

