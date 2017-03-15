Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival vocal results - Thursday
The Kiwanis Music Festival continued Thursday, March 9 with the last of the vocal sessions. Here are the results:
Class 423: School Choirs – Elementary School Chorus
1. Rockwood Public School 86
Class 424: School Choir – Junior Elementary (Gr. 1 to 5)
1. Mackenzie Community School 87
2. Our Lady of Sorrows School 86
3. St. Francis of Assisi School 85
Class 425: School Choir – Senior Elementary (Gr. 4 to 8)
1. Mackenzie Community School 87
2. St. James Catholic School 86
2. St. Francis of Assisi School 86
3. Our Lady of Sorrows School 85
Class 453: Choral Speaking – Grade 3
1. Champlain Discovery Public School Grade 2/3 87
Class 455: Choral Speaking – Grade 5
1. Rockwood PS – Grade 5 85
Class 324S: Vocal Solo – Musical Theatre – Stage – 10 years & under
1. Ainsleigh MacInnis (9 & 10 yr) 86
2. Ella Drew (9 & 10 yr) 84
2. Jade Aldanas (9 & 10 yr) 84
3. Mia Eadie (7 & 8 yr) 83
Class 325S: Vocal Solo – Musical Theatre – Stage – 11 & 12 years
1. Emma Drew 86
2. Khloe Bertrand 84
2. Bella Gale 84
3. Alexis Hynes 83
Class 326S: Vocal Solo – Musical Theatre – Stage – 13 & 14 years
1. Jayme Reckzin 84
2. Hannah Adams 83
3. Amelia Deruiter 82
The festival takes a hiatus for March Break and resumes Tuesday, March 21 with the strings and instrumental session as the violinists take the Festival Hall stage beginning at 9:30 a.m.