The Kiwanis Music Festival continued Thursday, March 9 with the last of the vocal sessions. Here are the results:

Class 423: School Choirs – Elementary School Chorus

1. Rockwood Public School 86

Class 424: School Choir – Junior Elementary (Gr. 1 to 5)

1. Mackenzie Community School 87

2. Our Lady of Sorrows School 86

3. St. Francis of Assisi School 85

Class 425: School Choir – Senior Elementary (Gr. 4 to 8)

1. Mackenzie Community School 87

2. St. James Catholic School 86

2. St. Francis of Assisi School 86

3. Our Lady of Sorrows School 85

Class 453: Choral Speaking – Grade 3

1. Champlain Discovery Public School Grade 2/3 87

Class 455: Choral Speaking – Grade 5

1. Rockwood PS – Grade 5 85

Class 324S: Vocal Solo – Musical Theatre – Stage – 10 years & under

1. Ainsleigh MacInnis (9 & 10 yr) 86

2. Ella Drew (9 & 10 yr) 84

2. Jade Aldanas (9 & 10 yr) 84

3. Mia Eadie (7 & 8 yr) 83

Class 325S: Vocal Solo – Musical Theatre – Stage – 11 & 12 years

1. Emma Drew 86

2. Khloe Bertrand 84

2. Bella Gale 84

3. Alexis Hynes 83

Class 326S: Vocal Solo – Musical Theatre – Stage – 13 & 14 years

1. Jayme Reckzin 84

2. Hannah Adams 83

3. Amelia Deruiter 82

The festival takes a hiatus for March Break and resumes Tuesday, March 21 with the strings and instrumental session as the violinists take the Festival Hall stage beginning at 9:30 a.m.