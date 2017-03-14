Youth get the inside scoop on fingerprinting

This March Break, a group of kids learned how to be real life Nancy Drews and Hardy Boys.

On March 14, the Pembroke Library invited local O.P.P. officer Julie Desjardins to their March Break camp to teach the participants about crime scene investigation (CSI) and to give them the inside scoop on the role of a police officer.

Desjardins taught the participants about dusting for fingerprints, analyzing footprints, taking DNA samples and other techniques used in CSI.

“When police officers are investigating a crime scene, the two things we always do are take pictures and look for fingerprints,” said Desjardins. “We look for prints by using a fine powder and a brush which we then lift off from the surface with a special tape.”

After demonstrating the fingerprinting technique, Desjardins had the kids engage in an interactive activity in which they used ink from markers to test their newly learned skills.

Using the markers, the kids stamped their fingerprints on paper and analyzed the pattern and size of their individual prints – some discovered swoops in their prints and others noticed swirls.

“No one has the same fingerprint. We all have a unique combination of marks, ridges and patterns,” said Desjardins. “So since it’s a perfect way of identifying someone, every time we arrest or charge a person we always take their fingerprints.”

Following the fingerprinting activity, Desjardins explained the different purposes of the tools on her 25-pound heavy-duty police belt. The participants got an up-close look at some of the equipment that included handcuffs, pepper spray, disposable gloves, a portable flashlight and a first aid tourniquet.

Along with serving as a fun and educational March Break activity, the session was aimed at providing the youth with a better understanding of what policing entails and to develop their comfort level with police officers.

“I want them to know that policing is not all about catching the bad guys but that we’re also here to for the kids and we’re here for them to talk to,” said Desjardins. “I feel that it’s important to build that positive rapport between police officers and kids so that kids will feel more comfortable to approach us and talk to us if they ever need to.”

