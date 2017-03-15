“He was a fine skater with a terrific shot,” Bill Higginson once wrote. “Harry became one of the finest rushing defencemen in the old National Hockey Association. Oldtimers remember that even at his heaviest, Cameron never weighed more than 160 pounds, but it never seemed to bother him. His name will long be remembered in the annals of hockey greats.”

Thus was the legendary Pembroke Observer sports scribe's description of Harry Cameron, one of the great NHLer's to hail from our community. Playing for such squads as the Toronto Blueshirts, the original Ottawa Senators and the storied Montreal Canadiens, the tough defenceman won three Stanley Cups but may go down in history for becoming the first player to ever score the infamous “Gordie Howe hat trick,” as well as the one who perfected the “curved shot.” He is considered one of the top hockey players of his era often mentioned in the same company as Jack Adams, Billy Boucher and Georges Vezina.

Born in Pembroke on Feb. 6, 1890, Harry Hugh “Cammie” Cameron began playing at the old Mackay Street Arena as a member of the Pembroke Debaters club in 1908 recording 39 goals over three seasons (he scored 22 goals in 44 games in the 1908 season alone, something few professional defenceman had even accomplished at that time). In 1911, Harry and Frank led the Debaters to a league victory winning the Citizen Shield. Harry was then given an offer to sign with the Port Arthur Lake City Bearcats of the Northern Ontario Hockey League. However, Harry refused the $30 per week contract initially insisting that his close friend, Frank Nighbor, go with him. Management agreed and both Pembroke players were bound for Port Arthur (known today as Thunder Bay).

During his single season with the Bearcats, he scored only six goals but proved to be a fighter on the ice racking up 48 penalty minutes. Harry and Frank were then sent to the Toronto Blueshirts of the National Hockey Association. It was here that he continued to be a scrapper on ice spending 70 penalty minutes in the box in a single season (and over the course of 24 games). However, he did win his first Stanley Cup here in 1914 under coach John Calder “Jack” Marshall.

After five tours with the Blueshirts, Cameron was moved over to the Montreal Wanderers for the rest of the season. He returned to Ontario's capital playing for the Toronto Arenas, the forerunner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, under the newly established National Hockey League. That team included Harry Meeking, Corbett Denneny and Jack Adams. among others.

Over the next two seasons, he recorded 35 points. In 1918, Cameron won his second Stanley Cup when the Arenas dispatched the Vancouver Millionaires 3-2 in a best-of-five series. This was historically significant as it was the first time that an NHL team had won the Holy Grail of hockey. The defenceman proved difficult at time often feuding with team management, in particular general manager Charles Querrie. He was notorious for his temperament often missing practices and gaining a reputation for being “uncoachable.”

But Cameron was a scorer so Querrie tolerated him. The defenceman employed the curved shot remarkably with a straight blade. This allowed him to spin the puck often deceiving the opposing goalie. Eventually, Cameron was traded to the Ottawa Senators for a single season in 1918 scoring five goals in seven games. The following year, he went back to his third Toronto squad, the St. Patricks. His stay wasn't long as he ended up traded to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Goldie Prodger. After recording 17 points in 16 games for the Habs, he went back to the St. Patricks.

On Dec. 22, 1920, Cameron inadvertently made history without really knowing it. That night, he scored a goal, recorded an assist, and then dropped the gloves for a fight in a 6-3 loss to the Senators. However, this was first ever recorded phenomenon of what would later be coined the “Gordie Howe hat trick” some eight years before Howe was born and 26 years before he entered the NHL in 1946 with the Detroit Red Wings.

On March 3, 1921, Harry faced his old friend and former teammate, Frank Nighbor, when the St. Patricks took on the Ottawa Senators. Cameron scored both Toronto goals that night as the St. Pats narrowly edged out the Senators 2-1. In 1923, he won his third and final Stanley Cup as the St. Patricks downed the Vancouver Millionaires 3-2 in the best-of-five game series. Cameron, who notched two assists, once more faced fellow Pembroke native Hughie Lehman, who was in nets for Vancouver.

That year, Harry left the NHL posting a record of 88 goals and 51 assists in 121 games. He signed with the Saskatoon Crescents of the Western Canada Hockey League (WCHL) for the next four years often dressing as a forward.

When the WCHL ended as an organization in 1925, he briefly played with the for the Saskatoon Sheiks, skating now as a forward with Ottawa-born Harry Connor, who would go on to the Boston Bruins, and Earl Miller, who would suit up with the Maple Leafs and Chicago Black Hawks. Cameron moved onto the American Hockey League playing for the Minneapolis Millers and the St. Louis Flyers. He retired as a player in 1931 but coached the Saskatoon Crescents from 1934 to 1937.

In his final years, Harry Cameron moved to Vancouver where he lived until his death on Oct. 20, 1953. He was inducted posthumously into the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame in 1963. Today, the hall notes that: “Long before Bobby Orr flew end to end with the puck Harry Cameron was the finest rushing defenceman and goal-scorer of hockey's early pro years.”

Today, the City of Pembroke honours Harry Cameron with one of the city's Heritage Murals on Albert Street which also portrays Hugh Lehman and Frank Nighbor.

