City renews OPP deal for six years

The city of Pembroke continues to be pleased with the service provided by the Ontario Provincial Police.

So much so, council has signed a new six year contract with the OPP to continue the relationship.

Recently, city council approved the signing of a deal which will give the city OPP police services until Dec. 31, 2022.

The city is charged under the OPP billing model, which uses a base service rate, plus total calls for service and other costs to determine what the town will be charged for a particular year.

Pembroke's base rate has been calculated to be $191.84 per property, covering 6,543 households and 414 commercial and industrial properties for a total base rate of $1,334,631.

When one adds in calls for service, overtime, prisoner transportation, and other costs, the policing bill for 2017 breaks down to $573 per property, or a total of $3.98 million.

Mayor Michael LeMay said he is more than pleased by the police service being provided by the OPP, which is also being done at a lower cost than the previous Pembroke Police Service, which once had an annual budget of $6 million.

"Policing used to take up 25 per cent of the city's budget, but now that is more like 17 per cent," he said, and the costs may go down even further. The mayor stated this shows the city made the right move to sign up with the OPP.

Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais, who sits as chairman of the Pembroke Police Services Board, said there is a great working relationship between the city and the OPP, facilitated by the police board.

"The police, board and city continue to work with various sectors including the PBIA to address concerns from those specific sectors," he said. "Certainly, the community mobilization model of policing is working well for the residents of Pembroke, and the city continues to enjoy financial benefits from the transition to the OPP."

Referring to his year end report on the state of the police board, Gervais said they will continue to look out for Pembroke's best interests, especially as talk comes around to the possible merger of police boards into regional ones.

He said the board will continue to monitor Ontario's efforts to modernize the Police Services Act, and will advocate for representation that reflects the city, recognizing that Pembroke is unique with unique policing issues And shouldn't have its influence diluted on a larger police board.

Gervais said it has been a positive year for police services in Pembroke. The board started a number of initiatives in the previous year such as the sharps drop boxes in the city intended to provide an outlet for the various needles and such in the community, thanks to the support of many stakeholders including but not limited to the OVWRC and the city.

He said another board initiative was the Don’t text and Drive campaign. Again, many stakeholders had been consulted. "Visits to the schools and with other businesses provided the sounding board required to determine how the initiative ought to proceed forward," Gervais said. "Various banners were purchased and erected."

He said the media were instrumental in getting the message out.

"Our board, in concert with other organizations including the Petawawa Police Board sought and obtained grant funds to have a driving simulator operated in various schools to get the attention of younger individuals, and get the message across that Texting and Driving is not acceptable," Gervais said.

A final example of board initiates commenced in 2016 was the creation of a board Facebook page, which allows the board and the Pembroke OPP to communicate with the residents of Pembroke concerning a range of issues and ongoing of our detachment.

Gervais said the board is also keeping an eye on the progress of legalization of marijuana, and continues to consult the city on it.