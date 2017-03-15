A local Canadian Forces member is creating handmade gear that rests on the hips of special forces across the country.

Ryan McLeod, a weapons technician at Garrison Petawawa who also spent a couple of years working as a range officer in Toronto, has leveraged his experience to found his own business – Highlander Tactical.

Highlander Tactical aims at creating custom handmade holsters to best serve defensive and civilian shooters across Canada.

McLeod said that he was inspired to found the business when he couldn’t find enough quality holsters on the Canadian market.

As an active member in the shooting industry and an active Canadian Armed Forces member, he recognized some of the unique needs of a holster for both the professional shooter and hobbyist.

“I’ve always wanted to start up my own business and I thought to use my skills as a weapons technician to create quality products that would fill the gap in Canada’s holster industry,” said McLeod. “I think that with my background it puts a lot of care into why I make the holsters. Each holster that I make, I know that it's going to be used in a defensive manner whether it's for police or military use – I understand these guys and their needs because I work with them.”

Upon founding the business in August 2015, McLeod said that he dedicated long hours of research and development in order to produce quality products.

“I believe quality so I’ve put long hours into developing my product and the branding so that it stands out from the rest. “While other holster brands name their products A1 or A2, I give each holster a unique name like the Odin. I also use a minimalist design which makes it more appealing because it’s smaller, lighter and more comfortable to wear. Mine also have dual-retention screws which a lot of other companies don’t use. The dual-retention allows the individual to tighten or loosen the holster to their preference. So if they're doing a competition then they might leave their holster a little bit loose so they can draw the gun faster, but if they're flying around in a helicopter they might want it a bit tighter so it doesn't fall out.”

Now, nearly two years after being founded, Highlander Tactical has grown exponentially.

“I released my first holster in March 2016 and that's when it started to pick up – from there it just started growing and growing,” said McLeod. “I wanted to go across Canada, but I didn’t know it was going to be so quick!”

His gear rests on the hips of thousands men and women across Canada, including Canadian Forces members, RCMP and police officers as well as a large number of civilian shooters.

“Ontario gets the most sales obviously but there’s also a good chunk are from Alberta and some from BC, Saskatchewan and around Nova Scotia. I get a lot of interest from civilian shooters but also a lot of interest from special forces members,” said McLeod. “I once got a text from a Canadian Forces guy saying that he needs a holster tomorrow before he leaves on a deployment. So I stayed up all night to make and perfect that holster because I knew how badly he needed it and why.”

Serving an ever growing number of clients, the shop’s wide selection of hand-made Kydex handgun holsters are constantly flying off the shelves at a very fast rate.

“It started off with 'hey, I’m going to make a few holsters', but now I’m making over 100 a year,” said McLeod. “In two months I’ve already sold as much as I did last year. Last year I sold over $10,000 worth within the first 9 months and that's how much I’ve sold in the past two months.”

With the steady success, McLeod is busy networking and using social media to further the growth of his business with hopes of expanding his custom-base internationally.

To learn more about Highlander Tactical, visit: https://www.highlandertactical.com/

