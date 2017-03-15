The County of Renfrew is considering alternate routes to fix the townline culvert on County Road 512.

In 2016, the County of Renfrew applied for the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) Top-up Application Component to fund the rehabilitation of the townline culvert located on County Road 512 (Formount Road), located between Eganville and Lake Clear.

Each year, a number of small rural Ontario communities apply for the formula-based OCIF funding to address critical infrastructure challenges.

In a letter dated Feb. 21, the Ministry of Agriculture Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) thanked the County of Renfrew for their application but informed them that they had been successful.

It was expressed that the ministry received hundreds of applications and the high demand for the program exceeds the funding that is currently available.

“264 applications were submitted for the top-up fund with 55 projects being funded,” the letter stated.

OMAFRA staff advised the county that their project scored well from a technical perspective but other bridges elsewhere in Ontario were in poorer condition and had greater needs.

After receiving the letter, the county’s operations committee met on March 6 to discuss the next route they should take towards the rehabilitation of the townline culvert on County Road 512.

County of Renfrew director of public works Steve Boland said that while they were unsuccessful with the OCIF application, they will move forward by engaging in the engineering component of the project to identify the optimum solution to solve the problem that currently exists.

“The culvert is safe and it's not going to fall down. So people are safe and shouldn't have any concerns about that,” said Boland. “But it is scheduled for rehabilitation or reconstruction and we need to position ourselves well to do that. We had hoped to get the funding through the OCIF program, but while that didn’t happen we still need to move forward with that project.”

The 2017 OCIF Top-up Application Component intake will launch this coming Spring and Boland expressed that the county will consider re-applying.

“We may try again through OCIF but that depends on the decision of the committee in council,” said Boland. “We’ve look at different funding avenues and may decide to fund it through the county’s asset management program.”

