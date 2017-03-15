OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate has voted to punish a state senator who police say was found with a teenage boy in a motel room.

Local media reported that the police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore are recommending three prostitution-related charges against Shortey.

The Senate voted 43-0 Wednesday for a resolution that imposes a series of punishments on the Republican from Oklahoma City. The resolution accuses Shortey of “disorderly behaviour.”

Among other things, it removes Shortey from membership and leadership of various Senate committees, bars him from occupying his office at the Capitol and blocks his expense allowances and authorship of various bills.

Shortey was not in his Capitol office Wednesday and has not responded to requests for comment.