Petawawa rec dept. to look at cutting sugar

Petawawa's parks and recreation department is pondering how it can best contribute to the war against sugar.

More specifically, what it can do about the presence of sugary drinks such as sodas, sports drinks and juices which is sold at its facilities and canteens, such as at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

On Monday, Kelly Williams, recreation manager, told the parks and recreation committee he and staff had attended a conference in February held as part of the ongoing Healthy Kids Community Challenge, which for the past two years has been encouraging communities to do what they can to boost fitness and health in the younger generation.

He said the focus was on water and sugary drinks, the latter seen as a big health risk to kids. One fact mentioned at the conference which came as a surprise to him is how active kids consume more sugary drinks than those who aren't taking part in sports.

This is mainly due to availability of sugar-laden products and a lack of alternatives on hand, something Williams said they will be taking a close look at in the near future.

"We now have the option of figuring out how to combat sugary drinks," he said. Staff will be looking over what they sell, and working on ways to improve the situation.

Williams said there won't be an outright ban on sugary drinks, because revenue generated by their sale helps fund programs and activities, but they will be looking at ways of steering people towards healthier alternatives.

"Over the next year we will be working at ways we can improve the situation," he said, and will report back to the committee at a future date.

Early in February, around 60 stakeholders from across Renfrew County, including representatives of local municipalities, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) and county school boards gathered at the Best Western Conference Centre for the second annual Healthy Kids Community Challenge conference, where they shared knowledge on how to create healthier food and beverage environments.

One of the keys is to make it easier to select healthy food and drink by denying the same space in public places to unhealthy foods and sugary drinks.

Carolyn Froats-Emond, a registered dietician with the health unit, told the conference the biggest offender is added sugar, and the prime source kids get it from is sugary drinks, which range from sodas to flavoured water, sports drinks, 100 per cent fruit juice, lattes, and just about everything which has been processed and put inside a bottle or can.

She said through the Sip Smart program being introduced to local schools, they are working on converting students, parents and eventually whole communities into drinking water as the only healthy choice.

“No amount of sugar is recommended at all in a diet,” Froats-Emond said. The maximum amount of sugar a child seven to 13 should consume a day amounts to 10 teaspoons, the same amount as what is inside a typical can of pop.

She said added sugar is best avoided if one was to combat the rising risk of chronic disease such as cancer, diabetes and heart problems. Such diseases start in children and their dietary habits.

“The intake of sugary drinks is a modifiable behaviour,” Froats-Emond said, as long as the entire community buys into it.