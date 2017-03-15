PETAWAWA -

It is an institution that has not only stood the test of time but is a reminded of this community's rich German heritage.

This year, the congregation of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran will be marking its 150th anniversary with a full schedule of events that will commemorate one of the Petawawa oldest churches. Those celebrations will include at least 20 projects including keynote Sunday services, special VIPs, renovations to some of the church's beloved landmarks, and possibly an official commemorative stamp.

The church was founded on May 18, 1867 to meet the needs of the German settlers who had founded Petawawa Township. St. John's was one of eight parishes organized under Pastor Ludwig Herman Gerndt. Before a sanctuary had been built, services were held at the homestead of Gustav Michel. In 1875, a simple wooden church was raised on Black Bay Road.

Construction on the current red-bricked church was completed in October, 1897 at a cost of $1,400. The former church building continued on as a “Catechetical School,” a combination of Sunday school and confirmation class, until the 1920s. Although German was the only language used in all services, that changed in 1928 when English was introduced. German language services ended in the 1940s.

“We’re thankful for the rich legacy left to us by our ancestors and look forward to continue this heritage,” said Larry Chaput, chairman of the St. John's 150th anniversary committee. “We wanted to formally recognize and hi-lite this sesquicentennial as a special time in our existence.”

The anniversary committee has been working for the past six years on this monumental undertaking. Chaput explained that they developed several ideas to mark the occasion with ideas as diverse as maintenance and upgrades for St. John’s, a new photo directory, setting up a website and a Facebook page, and sponsoring the construction of a well site in Africa. He added the sesquicentennial will be a watershed moment for the church.

“Who knows what challenges lie ahead for us, but we at St. John's look forward to meeting them head on during the next decade,” noted Chaput.

The first big event on the calender for the anniversary will be a special Easter service on Sunday, April 16. This will be followed with a confirmation service on Sunday, May 21. The church will host Bishop Michael Pryse, who leads the Eastern Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, on Sunday, June 25. Bishop Pryse will lead the service that day and unveil a commemorative plaque. On Sunday, Sept. 10, the church will rededicate a memorial built 50 years ago to honour the early German pioneers who made Petawawa their home more than 150 years ago. Then on Sunday, Oct. 29, Reformation Sunday will be observed at the church with former pastors invited to join in the service.

