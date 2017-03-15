Salvation Army lunch program

The Salvation Army is inviting the community to lunch.

Every Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, lunch is served by volunteers from the kitchen and dining area of the Salvation Army building located at 484 Pembroke St. W, as it has been for the past 25 years or so.

Lt. Kath Walker, the head of the Pembroke Salvation Army's operations, said the program has been around since 1991 in what was called the soup kitchen, but she feels the term is an outdated one from the Great Depression. Now, she said they prefer to call it the Community Lunch Hour.

"Today we're serving a full turkey dinner," she said.

Walker said the idea behind this is to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a hot meal with others. It can be difficult for some to get this on a regular basis due to their circumstances.

Walker said lack of affordable housing is an ongoing problem, with residents forced to make choice of either eating or paying the rent. The meals help carry folks over. In other cases, the housing doesn't incorporate a way for a tenant to cook meals in their room, or the meals aren't very interesting or nutritious as convenience outweighs such things.

She said for some people this may be the only good meal of the day, but there are others who come out to enjoy the fellowship.

"This is a chance to come out and share a meal with others," she said, who come from all walks of life, noting Algonquin College students have dropped by, as do those attending classes at the Pembroke Alternative School.

Walker said St. Vincent de Paul Society also runs a community kitchen out of St. Columbkille Cathedral, covering the days the Salvation Army does not, which means there is a hot meal available for people seven days a week.

Walker said they serve between 15 to 50 people at a time, and average 300 to 500 meals a month.

This is made possible thanks to the generous support of the businesses and the community, she said, who donate to the food bank and the Salvation Army's kettle campaign. Then there are the volunteers, who range from students to seniors and everyone in between, who prepare and serve the meals.

Tiffany Grahl, who has been volunteering at the Salvation Army since June 2012, said she really enjoys working with everyone here, the jobs she does and the people she gets to see.

"I get to know the clients, get to joke around with them," she said. "It is great."

Other programs the Salvation Army does include their Christmas Hampers, youth program, food bank and others.