Council reducing apartment unit sizes

PETAWAWA -

Councillor Gary Serviss is concerned about the town dropping the size of commercial apartment units after endorsing a zoning bylaw amendment last week.

Staff forwarded a zoning by-law amendment application that had been submitted by Billy Wammes, owner of a building at 3179 Petawawa Boulevard. The proponent plans to convert a former commercial unit into a one bedroom apartment within the building which already contains three apartment units.

The purpose of the amendment was to reduce the minimum dwelling unit area for an apartment from 55 square metres to 40 square metres. Director of planning and development Karen Cronier reported that at one point in time the building contained a mix of commercial and residential uses.Commercial uses were located on the ground level of the building, while there were accessory apartments on the second floor.

Over the years the owner has gradually converted the commercial space to residential. The last commercial tenant in the building operated a tattoo establishment and this business has now closed. Serviss said he had an issue with the reduction of the unit size to 40 square meters which he estimated would result in a 430-square foot apartment.

“I think we might be letting things get too small,” said Serviss. “It just seems to me that is a living space that's getting kind of small and we could be setting a dangerous precedent with people in the future looking to reduce that (size) further.”

The change in use to a residential occupancy will eliminate any concerns with regards to the compatibility of residential and commercial uses on the property, Cronier noted. There will be a total of four apartments on site which will require a minimum of six parking spaces. The property meets this minimum requirement for parking with the provision of parking spaces in the front as well as the rear of the building, she added.

In answer to a question from Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns, Cronier said the floor plans identifies a complete unit with all the facilities in accordance with the Ontario Building Code. She added the municipality does have a zoning bylaw in place that allows for 40 square size units to be built within an apartment building. Further, a market study was done in recent years showing a need for smaller units in the town.

“This was found to be sufficient and there was a market for this type of unit in this community,” Cronier said.

