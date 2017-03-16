County athletes reach top 20 at OFSAA Nordic races

Renfrew County high school athletes posted Top 20 results at the 2017 Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) Nordic Ski Championships held last month in Timmins.

Hosted by Porcupine Ski Runners Club in Timmins, the meet saw 600 students compete in a full slate of races including the junior boys five-kilometre, junior girls four-kilometre, senior boys 7.5-kilometre and senior girls five-kilometre, as well as the paranordic sit skiing event.

École Secondaire L'Équinoxe led all local skiers with Guillaume Pelchat securing the highest position during two days of competition crossing the finish line in 11th place in the junior boys five-kilometre with a time of 14 minutes, 19 seconds. Over in the junior girl four-kilometre, teammate Sophie Levasseur took 14th place with a time of 13:13.

Jeanne-Lajoie's Thomas Csisztu came in 16th place after navigating the senior boys 7.5-kilometre course crossing the finish line with a time of 21:27. Eily Rauliuk Dunn, from Mackenzie Community School, reached the top two dozen finishers in the senior girls five-kilometre taking 20th place with a time of 17:16.

Here was how the races shaped up for the rest of the county's competitors. In the junior girls, Fiona Thomas, from Valour High School, captured 35th place finish, followed by Valour's Catherine Bell (50th place), Valour's Keely Patrick (95th place), Jeanne-Lajoie's Sydney Groskleg (106th place), L'Équinoxe's Emily Eadie (120th place) and Valour's Remi Lavoie (125th place).

In the junior boys five-kilometre, Mackenzie's Will Steer finished in 26th place, followed by Mackenzie's Raphael Guerout (37th place), L'Équinoxe's Thomas Pelchat (44th place), Mackenzie's Daniel Fritzsche (89th place), Liam Sonoski, from Fellowes Hig School (94th place), Mackenzie's Eric Gharghouri (100th place) and Mackenzie's James Dillenbeck (104th place).

In the senior girls five-kilometre, Valour's Sophie Warren took 32nd place, followed by Mackenzie's Eva Wilson (36th place), Mackenzie's Amy Cheng (39th place), Mackenzie's Anna Katsaras and Brinna Fitzpatrick (tied for 41st place), Mackenzie's Ester Wilson (103rd place), Jeanne-Lajoie's Jessica Taylor (123rd place) and Jeanne-Lajoie's Emma Jeapes (128th place).

In the senior boys 7.5-kilometre, Mackenzie's Max Guerout crossed the finish line in 23rd place, followed by Mackenzie's Bradley Audet (40th place), Valour's Johnathan Frampton (52nd place), Jonathan Stoppa, from Madawaska Valley District High School (50th place), Valour's Ben Lee (78th place), Mackenzie's Mark Gharghouri (80th place), Mackenzie's David Klukas (115th place), Valour's Nathan Frampton (116th place), Henry Thomas (123rd place) and Liam DiGiacinto (141st place).

SChase@postmedia.com