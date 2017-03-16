On Thursday, Pembroke Lumber Kings' owner Dale McTavish announced that he had acquired ownership of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) 2’s Prescott Flyers and that it is his intention to relocate the club prior to the start of the 2017-2018 season.



McTavish said he has tentative plans in place to have the team make its home in the Whitewater Region and to host games every Saturday night during the hockey season.



The Pembroke Lumber Kings and the new CCHL 2 team will be hosting a prospects camp at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on the weekend of April 8 and 9. Anyone interested in participating is asked to call 613-732-8146.