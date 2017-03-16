RENFREW – The Renfrew detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a male wanted for several criminal charges.

Police believe the male is aware of the arrest warrant being held for him and that he is evading arrest. The male was last seen on March 6 and is believed to be in Arnprior or Ottawa.

Cory John Scholl, 36, of Arnprior is wanted for four counts of assault, overcoming resistance by choking and breach of probation. He is described as being 5-9, with a muscular athletic build, with very short brown hair, hazel coloured eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.

If you have information that could help police in locating Scholl you are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.