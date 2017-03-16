A $2.1 million development is proposed for Arnprior as part of Renfrew County's strategy to reduce wait times for affordable rental housing.

The social services committee approved a resolution Thursday authorizing construction of a 19-unit housing project for seniors, called West Station Lofts, to be funded the federal/provincial Social Infrastructure Fund. With County council approval, Blackrock Properties Equity Incorporated could begin construction this August.

The county will enter into a contribution agreement with Blackrock Properties ensuring that they remain the service manager and that units are affordable for a minimum of 20 years. Arnprior Reeve Walter Stack said this new housing development will be similar to the Central Station Lofts project, built in 2012 by the same company. It will be designed to help seniors maintain their independent lifestyle. The County finances and operates, through the Renfrew County Housing Corporation, 260 units of public and non-profit housing in the town for low to moderate income households.

“They're a strong group and they are self financed which is minimal risk to the county in terms of the future of it,” added Stack. “The province did the right thing here. They set a criteria that's fair to everyone based on demand and need.”

Staff had vetted seven requests for proposals before settling on Blackrock Properties. According to a report from staff, data from the housing corporation indicates the greatest need for low income seniors housing exists in the city of Pembroke, the town of Renfrew and the town of Arnprior. However, the report noted that the corporation's waitlist does not necesarily show the true need of the community.

Director of social services Paul Moreau added that many people are reluctant to add their name to the waiting list when they hear how long they have to wait for housing in a particular area. Proponents were therefore asked to further substantiate the need and provide an occupancy plan. Moreau said Blackrock had come back with a list of 70 seniors waiting for a unit at the Central Station Lofts, however, he added the project will have positive spin-offs.

“This may get some people out of our units and opening up our units to those people who have more severe income challenges,” said Moreau.

Laurentian Valley Reeve Debbie Robinson, chairwoman of the social services committee, lauded the companies that stepped forward with proposals for this project adding they were thinking more about serving their community that making a buck.

“You could make more money by building market value homes but they have a social conscious,” said Robinson. “That we had seven people representing a cross-section of the county willing to help people, in particular seniors, is admirable.”

SChase@postmedia.com