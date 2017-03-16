St. Patrick's Dance at the Civic Centre Friday

PETAWAWA – St. Patrick's Day will be celebrated at the Petawawa Civic Centre tomorrow with a big dance.

Tickets are still available for the fourth annual St. Paddy's Day Party will be held on Friday, March 17 with the doors opening at 8 p.m. Folks can wear their best green while marking Ireland's biggest day.

This year's headlining performers are Sidewinder. The live rock/new country band features Barry Recoskie (Lead Guitar), Bryan Mask (rhythm guitar), Glen Getz (lead vocals), Shawn Lynch (bass) and Terry Mask (drums).

The event will also raise funds and awareness for Women Walking for Hope in support of the Canadian Cancer Society's Wheels of Hope Renfrew County. Walking 40 kilometres from the Civic Centre to the Canadian Cancer Society's Renfrew County Community Office in Pembroke's east end, Women Walking for Hope fundraiser has raised $26,282.98 over the past five years. In 2016, the walkers included Lesley Buckingham, Susan Chalmers, Jeris Chalmers-Wein, Barb Palmer, Fran Healey, Ashley Farrell and Barb O’Brien.

The St. Paddy's Day Party will include door prizes and a raffle for Molson Canadian Hockey House Suite tickets for the Ottawa Senators versus the Detroit Red Wings. Free taxi rides home will be sponsored by broker Pat Cleator and Denise Bowes, sales representative for Century 21 Neville Realty Limited and Funtastic Photo Booth. Food will be provided by Joe's Family Pizzeria.

Tickets go for $15. They are available at The Country Cupboard in Petawawa. You can call or text Lesley Buckingham at 613-633-1465 or Susan Chalmers at 613-635-2527. They will also be available at the door.

Wheels of Hope are 34 volunteer drivers who last year travelled 446,000 kilometres to provide 1,567 safe rides to medical appointments for 389 people diagnosed with cancer. This includes rides to treatment centres in Pembroke, Renfrew, Ottawa and Kingston.

