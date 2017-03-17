2 planes collide over mall near Montreal
Wreckage from a plane crash sits in a parking lot in Saint-Bruno, Que., on Friday, March 17, 2017. Two small planes have collided over a major shopping mall south of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
SAINT BRUNO, Que. — Two small planes have collided over a major shopping mall south of Montreal.
Police say one of the planes has landed on the roof of the Promenades Saint-Bruno, while the other is in the parking lot.
It is not known how many people were aboard.
Collision entre deux avions à Saint-Bruno https://t.co/9WyfbMVp87 pic.twitter.com/2rtXOYRPHw— 911 Montérégie (@911Monteregie) March 17, 2017
March 17, 2017
March 17, 2017
The scene at promenades st Bruno where a plane crashed pic.twitter.com/b0fnsoYNpN— Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) March 17, 2017
A security perimeter has been set up and the shopping centre has been evacuated.
Witnesses described hearing a loud bang.
The name Cargair could be seen on parts of the plane in the parking lot.
Cargair is a pilot-training academy based in nearby Longueuil.
The company did not want to comment when reached by The Canadian Press.