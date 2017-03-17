A jackpot of generosity

Giving back is always in style.

On March 16, representatives from 50 local businesses gathered together for the weekly Business Network International (BNI) meeting.

Among those guests was master electrician (of Bennett Electric) Phil Bennett.

By the end of the meeting, it was announced that Bennett had won both the 50/50 and the weekly jackpot – a total of about $440.

It was Bennett’s decision after claiming those prizes that proved that the local businessman didn’t need to don a suit and tie to be in style that day.

Rather than boasting about his lucky win, Bennett immediately looked toward the BNI’s special guests that night – the Canadian Cancer Society of Renfrew County and the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre.

Without a second thought, Bennett donated his winnings – divided up equally – among the two charitable foundations.

“I didn’t come with intent of winning and it only cost me five dollars to enter and then win the jackpot,” said Bennett. “So I thought it would be great to donate to these two great foundations and also because they could use the funding much more than me. Both dropped by the BNI meeting and were asking for donations and support because they’re working on a stringent budget right now.”

According to Canadian Cancer Society of Renfrew County manager Roger Martin thanked Bennett for his generosity and said that the funds will go towards the BNI Valley Business Builders Relay for Life Team.

“Funds will go towards the Relay for Life Team to fund research and other funds will support local programs like our Wheels of Hope and Wig programs,” said Martin.

For the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre, educator Jane Wood said that the funds are deeply appreciated as the non-profit centre is currently facing a financial crisis and is greatly in need of charitable support.

“We are a 100 per cent locally funded organization. We don’t get any government support, so we run entirely on donations. Right now we are facing a financial strain – so while we can still provide our services, we don’t have financial liberties,” said Wood. “Every penny we receive goes towards our programs and helps us to keep our doors open longer. So this donation from Phil means a lot to us.”

