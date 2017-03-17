With little fanfare, the Pembroke Lumber Kings presented the individual awards prior to Sunday night's final game of the season at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

Pembroke native Justin Felhaber took home the most hardware, winning three of the nine trophies that were presented. He won the Gerry and Herb Edwards Memorial Award, which was presented by Debbie Wegner. In the past she explained the trophy is presented to a player who displays the Edwards's qualities of dedication and commitment to the team. Herb and Gerry Edwards both served as trainers for the Lumber Kings.

He also won the Jack Minns Hometown Hero Award which is presented to the local player who makes the most significant contribution to the team. He received the award from former Lumber Kings and friends Mike and Chris Minns, Jack's grandsons.

Felhaber's final award of the night was the Donald Shaw Memorial Scholarship Award, which carries with it a financial award of $4,500. This will come in handy next year when he heads off to Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, where he plans to study economics.

“The award will go a long way to help fund me through the college process,” he said during a telephone interview Thursday. “I want to thank the Shaws for selecting me for this award.”

He was extremely thankful for each of the honours he received as they speak to his leadership and commitment to his hometown team. While his final junior hockey season didn't go exactly how he had hoped, he does feel blessed to have been able to spend three seasons with the Lumber Kings.

“Every Pembroke kid dreams of growing up and wearing the Pembroke Lumber Kings' uniform,” he said. “I couldn't have asked for a better team to play for. The goal for anyone wearing a Lumber Kings' uniform is to win a championship and that's not the way we finished off, but on a personal note it feels good to be recognized by the organization. I means a lot.”

As he moves onto the next level of hockey, Felhaber has nothing but high hopes for the Kings next season.

“While this season didn't go the way we wanted, there is a good core of young guys who will be back and they will be better players for having gone through this,” he said.

The other award winners were as follows:

The Dr. Terry Olsheski Award for the most valuable player in the regular season went to Pembroke's Patrick Kyte. In 53 games, the defenceman scored nine goals and 29 assists. He set up 11 power-play goals while he scored one of his own and he added two game-winning goals.

Salim Mahi-Beaudry won the three-star award despite missing the last month of the season as a result of a broken ankle. Although he missed 16 games, he was the team's second leading scorer with 17 goals and 28 assists. He contributed six power-play goals, nine power-play assists and five game-winning goals.

The James Monsour Memorial Award, presented to the most outstanding rookie went to goalie Jake Smith of Petawawa. Through 31 games, he has a record of 11 wins, 15 losses and one overtime loss. He had a goals-against average of 3.52 and save percentage of .900.

Matthew Barnaby won the Terry O'Neill leading scorer award. In 58 games, the Buffalo, New York native led the Kings with 16 goals and 33 assists, which includes three power-play goals, 14 power-play assists and one game-winning goal.

Brendan Browne, the Kings' third leading scorer, received the Gale Linton Memorial Trophy. The award is presented to the player who combines exceptional ability and gentlemanly conduct.

Felhaber and D'Andre John each received their game jerseys as they will not be returning to the team next season.

Aside from the player awards, the Kings also took the opportunity to recognize support staff by presenting the volunteer of the year award to Donna Stokell, who could be found in the upper box office during most home games.

Tpeplinskie@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/TPeplinskie