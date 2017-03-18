Sometimes, out of the darkest moments come the greatest revelations.

The Raptors may have hit on one of those in the 20 minutes or so after a humbling, some might say embarrassing, effort against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Because exactly 24 hours after that loss and the same 24 hours after they had an open exchange between players, an exchange that was joined about halfway through by the Raptors coaching staff, there was a decided change in this team.

Gone were the laments about the lack of offence. Gone also were the wistful mentions of how much the team misses the rehabbing Kyle Lowry. Both were replaced almost exclusively by talk of a team defence that can withstand any power outage the team may suffer.

And don’t kid yourself, an offensive power outage is exactly what this team is in right now.

They were in it on Thursday when they lost to Oklahoma City and they were in it on Friday and have been in it give or take a single player or two for the better part of the last two weeks.

It doesn’t take a genius to deduce that Lowry’s absence is a big part of that. It’s not just the 23 points a night he gives you but all the other things including assists and hustle plays and everything else that comes from the ultra competitive individual that Lowry is.

Without him in the lineup, every other member of the Raptors is a less effective player. But rather than focus on what the Raptors didn’t have in the lineup or what wasn’t working, they put 100% focus into what they could control and that was defensive intensity.

That was the focus of the talk Thursday night. P.J. Tucker said he personally challenged everyone in the room to up their defensive game and based on Friday’s performance Tucker is a very effective challenger.

“I challenged everybody. I challenged myself,” Tucker said Friday night after the win in Detroit. “I felt like I let guys down a couple of times not talking and calling out what the problem is. We have to communicate. We have to be a tough group especially with KLow (Lowry) out. Everyone who touches the floor has to come out and be tough.”

Ironically. that was the only mention of Lowry post-game the entire night. There’s really no point in wasting energy on what could be when every player in that room knows the majority if not all of the final 13 games of the regular season are going to be played without Lowry in the lineup.

The response to the poor effort Thursday which resulted in Casey first apologizing to the fans and then calling out his team en masse was pretty much what Tucker expected.

“After the way we played (Thursday) if you don’t come out with energy and passion and fire, then this probably isn’t the team for you to be on,” Tucker said. “I think everybody here knows what we need to do to be able to win. The way we came out, the starters set the tone, and challenged the bench to keep doing what we do and come out and keep that going. I think everyone that touched the game tonight came out and played extremely hard and like I said, our communication was next level.”

Even though the Raptors have gone 7-5 in the 12 games without Lowry, there has been a growing sentiment among the fan base that this team was in a deep slide.

The kind of slide that brings up talk of two years ago when the Raptors backed into the playoffs and got cold-cocked by the Washington Wizards in a four-game sweep.

There are a few rather distinct differences between this group heading into the stretch run and that group.

That group had become almost completely reliant on its offence. You had Lowry and DeRozan doing their thing with the starting five and future Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams lighting it up in the second unit.

Any defensive deficiencies were masked by the scoring those three provided. Their defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) at the end of that season was a woeful 107.7 or 25th in the NBA. Offensively they were scoring 111 per 100 possessions or fourth-best in the league.

This season the defensive numbers are actually tracking in a positive direction as the season winds down.

They have a defensive rating of 103.3 which is seventh in the NBA and an offensive rating of 106.8 which is 11th. To be a serious contender a team needs to be top 10 in both categories.

But it’s going to be a lot easier to boost the offensive numbers, particularly with Lowry expected back and healthy and by playoff time, than it would be to suddenly turn a switch and get the defence going.

“It’s one of those things when your shot is not falling, when your offence is not clicking, everything feels bad,” Casey said of the concerns about his team despite the defensive uptick. “The energy goes down to the defensive end and it zaps you. The playoffs are like that. These teams like the one we are playing tonight (Detroit) are playing for their playoff lives is like a playoff game. So they are going to take away options and that’s when you have to depend on your defence to make sure it carries you until your shot and your offence takes effect.”

Casey made that observation before the game and as the game unfolded he was proved to be right. The defence stayed resilient throughout and eventually, enough offence kicked in over the final six minutes to get the Raptors the win.

The key is going to be maintaining that defensive mindset.

DEFENCE CARRIED DAY IN WIN

It was the third-lowest scoring night of the Raptors season and they won.

It sums up exactly how stellar Toronto’s defence was in Detroit in an 87-75 win.

The 87 points was five more than they scored in a bad loss in San Antonio in early January and nine more than in an even worse loss in Charlotte 17 days later.

Those are two of the three “stuck in mud” losses Dwane Casey referenced prior to Friday’s game, the unexplainable ones where the team just comes out with zero jump and almost as much effort. The third of those losses was Thursday in Toronto against Oklahoma City.

But this time around it was only the offence that remained “stuck in mud” while the defence carried the day turning what is normally a loss into a win. The 75 points surrendered was easily a season low.

“All of it was defence,” Raptors guard Norm Powell said. “We know that the defence is going to carry over into offence. Once you get stops you build the confidence, because you have the energy, because you’re cutting hard, because you’re locked in. On one end, it’s going to fuel itself, on the other end you’re not thinking about it, you’re just playing basketball and that’s what really happened tonight.”