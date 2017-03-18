Renfrew wins Low Cup for fifth time

For the fifth year in a row, the Renfrew Curling Club are Low Cup champions.

On Wednesday, Renfrew curlers learned they had retained the prestigious championship at the Pembroke Curling Centre, finishing the season by earning a final score of 369.5 points.

The winning Renfrew squad included Rob Warren, Andy Miller, Dave Eady, Jim Berg, Don Rouble, Bernie Leclaire, Joe Kasaboski and Andy Humphries.

Coming in second was Pembroke, whose curlers earned 333.5 points, followed by Arnprior with 274 points and Deep River at 270.5 points.

The championship game, also known as the Renfrew County Challenge Cup, lasts throughout the season, beginning in October and ending in March. During the season, the bonspiel is played out three times at each club, with each club represented by two teams.

Total points over the year determines the winner and possession of the cup.

The Low Cup is part of a rich tradition county sporting tradition more than a century old. Much like the Gordon Cup is for golf,

the Low Cup has the names of past winning teams engraved on its base. The club also maintains a record book containing the details of each match and the names of the players participating.

The silver bowl that represents the championship was donated to the Renfrew Curling Club by Thomas Low, the Member of Parliament for Renfrew South, in 1909.

He was first elected to the Canadian House of Commons in the riding of Renfrew South in the 1908 federal election. He later served as minister of trade and commerce. He died in 1931 at the age of 59.

The MP had wanted something that would inspire fierce competition by the county's three curling clubs at the time, and promote the sport.

Renfrew won the inaugural cup, defeating Pembroke in four games 47-45. The cup was battled for annually until 1952. It was revived in 1975 when the Renfrew Curling Club celebrated its centennial. By then, the Cobden-Eganville and Deep River Clubs had joined the mix.

The original rules were modified to encourage women to participate, and to play a series of matches over the season.

