Wrestling returns with free show

What better way to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday than with a free wrestling show?

Pembroke's recreation, culture and tourism committee has agreed to contribute $5,500 from the $80,000 Canada 150 fund to pay for the event, which will be put on by Great North Wrestling June 30 at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

The event is free with donations to local food banks.

Coun. John McCann, who brought this forward, said he wanted to bring something special to the public as part of Canada 150 events, something which would be free of charge.

He said this will be a fun way to lead into Canada Day celebrations.

Mayor Michael LeMay said he would like to support it.

"It is Canada's 150th birthday, so why not?" he said.

Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais supported this as well, as he feels it is a one-off event for a special anniversary. However, he said it does raise interesting questions as to the role of the city's recreation department.

"What do they do?" he asked. "Should it be creating events for the public to attend, or should it just support events which are brought forward?"

Gervais said the department only recently broke away from the operations department as a separate entity, and city council hasn't given a lot of thought as to what its mandate should be. He suggested perhaps they should discuss that in the near future.

Coun. Les Scott said he feels the department should do both - support events brought forward as well as develop recreation programs and such on their own. However, he feels a discussion about it at a later date could prove useful.

