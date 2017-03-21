Waste site impact report sent to CNSC

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) has submitted a draft environmental impact statement for its latest project to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC).

The Near Surface Disposal Facility Project (NSDF) is for the siting and construction of a facility which would be used for the disposal of low level radioactive waste and a small amount of intermediate level waste.

The public will be able to review this environmental impact statement and submit comments on it for the next 60 days through the CNSC website. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by May 17, 2017.

CNL hopes to break ground in 2018, and have the NSDF ready for operation in 2020.

Patrick Quinn, corporate communications director for CNL, said the NSDF will allow them to decommission and demolish more than 100 buildings and structures at Chalk River Laboratories – a necessary step to revitalize the site – by providing a safe and permanent disposal site for waste from 65 years of science and technology and the laboratories’ continuing operations.

He said the vast majority of the waste which would be stored there, some 90 per cent, is already stored, or would be produced, out of activities at the Chalk River site.

“Approximately five per cent would be waste originating from the Whiteshell Laboratories, in Manitoba and other AECL sites, such as the prototype reactors Douglas Point and Gentilly-1; and less than five per cent would be commercial sourced inventories, for example from Canadian hospitals and universities, a service that has been underway for decades,” Quinn said.

If the site meets all of the approvals and comes into being, it will operate for about 50 years, anticipated to begin in 2020 and closing up in approximately 2070. Closure activities are expected to start in 2070 and continue through to 2100, after which the NSDF Project will transfer into the post-closure phase, in which it will be monitored and maintained for the next 300 years, after which it would be decommissioned

The site will be constructed to resist groundwater and any sort of disruption for that long time period.

During operations, leachate from the engineered containment mound will be collected and treated to remove radiological and non-radiological contaminants. Tritium concentrations discharging to the Ottawa River will not exceed the drinking water guideline. Surface water quality monitoring will be conducted as part of CNL’s Environmental Monitoring Program to verify water quality predictions.

Quinn said the submission of the draft Environmental Impact Statement to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is a requirement of the Environmental Assessment process for the Near Surface Disposal Facility Project.

“In order for the Near Surface Disposal Facility Project to move forward, the Environmental Assessment, which is carried out under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012, and regulated under the authority of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, must be completed,” he stated.

Following receipt of public comments on the draft EIS, CNSC staff will consider all submissions received in making its determination on whether the EIS is satisfactory or whether further information is required from the proponent.

Should further information be required, the proponent will be requested to submit the necessary information until CNSC staff are satisfied with a final EIS.

In addition, CNSC staff will provide responses to all comments received from members of the public and Indigenous groups. Following receipt of a final EIS, CNSC staff will prepare a CEAA 2012 EA report (EA report), to inform the Commission's EA decision. The EA report will be available to the public and Indigenous groups 60 days prior to the Commission's EA public hearing, which is anticipated to be held in January 2018. Public participation will be offered through the submission of written and/or oral interventions.

Written comments, deadline May 17, 2017, can be sent to:

Nicole Frigault

Environmental Assessment Specialist

Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

P.O. Box 1046 Station B

280 Slater Street

Ottawa (ON) K1P 5S9

Telephone: 613-995-7948 or 1-800-668-5284

Fax: 613-995-5086

Email: cnsc.ea-ee.ccsn@canada.ca

The draft environmental impact statement, supporting documents and associated links can be viewed at the following link:

http://www.ceaa-acee.gc.ca/050/document-eng.cfm?document=118381

