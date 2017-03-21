Woody Harrelson has given up weed.

The actor, who is famous for his alternative lifestyle and his love of marijuana, has revealed he quit the drug last year after realizing he had stopped being taken seriously in Hollywood.

“They think I’m a party animal,” he recently told Vulture. “I am a party animal. But on the other hand... I’m now extremely moderate and... I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago... Just 30 solid years of just partying too f---ing hard!”

The Hunger Games star isn’t against the occasional toke, but felt his overuse of pot was affecting his emotional state.

“I don’t have a problem at all with smoking,” he adds. “I think it’s great. I think it’s a great drug... Even cops say that the side effect is euphoria... But when you’re doing it all the time, it just becomes... I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available.”