Champlain Trail Museum requests grant from LV

The Ottawa Valley Historical Society (OVHS) is seeking funds towards its 2017 operations.

On March 3, the OVHS wrote a letter to the Laurentian Valley Council in which they requested a grant of $5,000 to support the operations of the Champlain Trail Museum.

Ever since the museum was founded in 1958, the OVHS has dedicated themselves to persevering the Ottawa Valley’s rich history through the innumerable artifacts and the collection of heritage buildings at Champlain Trail Museum.

The museum boasts a large collection of artifacts that depict and celebrate the history of Pembroke, Laurentian Valley and surrounding areas.

In past years, the township has supported OVHS with an annual grant of $500 to cover operating costs such as heat, hydro and maintenance of the grounds. This year, the OVHS has requested that the grant be increased to $5,000 in order to cover the Champlain Trail Museum’s operational costs as well as to ensure that the museum can offer high quality programs and services to the area;’s residents.

Within the letter, Champlain Trail Museum director Angela Siebarth expressed that the OVHS’ reserve funds are rapidly decreasing and they are in need of greater financial assistance.

“For example, in 2016 the OVHS had to draw $40,000 from its investments to cover shortfalls in its budget,” wrote Siebarth. “The Ottawa Valley Historical Society is requesting $5,000 from the Township of Laurentian Valley to assist us with covering the museum’s expenses for 2017. We want residents of Laurentian Valley to continue to enjoy visiting the museum and participating in its programs and events for many years to come.

Council briefly discussed the request during their March 21 meeting and plans to revisit the request and finalize a decisions at a future meeting.

