City reinstates three cut road projects

Making lemonade from lemons, the city of Pembroke will be doing three road projects they originally cut from the 2017 budget.

This after learning they won’t be getting any provincial grant money they were depending on to reconstruct Victoria Street this year.

During Tuesday’s operation committee meeting, Coun. Andrew Plummer stated he’s learned the city wouldn’t be getting a $1.26 million provincial grant it applied for to cover a portion of the construction cost of Victoria Street, which means this will have to be put off until next year.

He said since the city cannot do this project due to the lack of matching dollars, perhaps what they should do is more roadwork, which is badly needed within the municipality.

He suggested they take $440,000 from the $1,132,190 set aside to cover the city’s share of Victoria Street, and put that into resurfacing sections of three streets, projects which were cut in January in order to balance the city budget.

The remaining Victoria Street money would be then put into a reserve for 2018, when they will reapply for the grant.

The road resurfacing projects which will now proceed are Dunlop Street from Mackay to Maple ($110,000); Darcy Street from Christie to Doran ($190,000), and Broadview Drive from Irving to Howe Streets ($140,000).

Plummer also said the city should debenture the $1.2 million Indian River Bridge reconstruction project, located on Boundary Road, along with other repair work. This rather than avoiding the debenture by using all the Victoria Street money to cover the bridge costs.

He said it makes more sense to borrow funds and pay them back over a long term if it is for a structure designed to last 50 years or longer.

While the committee agreed with the two suggestions, city CAO Terry Lapierre said he’d feel more comfortable if the city treasurer had a quick look at the transactions to determine how and if they would impact the city budget.

After some discussion, the committee agreed to direct staff to start the paperwork for the Indian River bridge debenture, while also tabling the decision to pursue the three road projects for two weeks, so treasurer LeeAnn McIntyre can have a chance to examine the proposals, then report back to April’s finance committee.

