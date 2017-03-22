The city of Pembroke has recently been advised that salespeople are travelling door-to-door selling water filtration systems.

These salespeople are claiming city water is contaminated in an effort to gain access into homes in order to sell and instantly install water filtration systems. The salespeople are falsely advising residents that the city of Pembroke water is not safe to drink. This is followed by a sales pitch for a water filtration system. In some instances, the salespeople claim that they are somehow affiliated with the city and that the requirement for a water filtration system is related to high levels of chlorine.

“The city of Pembroke’s drinking water is completely safe and of the highest quality, which is ensured through rigorous and continuous testing,” said Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay. “Our staff is fully trained in all aspects of the operations of the water treatment and distribution systems and take prides in providing safe, clean drinking water to system users. Residents can rest assured that there are no problems and the water is safe to consume.”

Coun. Les Scott, chairman of the city's operations committee added from time to time, city of Pembroke staff is required to conduct inspections and tests with respect to water quality.

“If a city of Pembroke employee is required to enter into your household, they will provide photo identification and will be driving in a vehicle clearly marked city of Pembroke,” he noted

Coun. Andrew Plummer, vice-chairman of the operations committee, encouraged residents to contact the police immediately if they feel their privacy has been violated.

The city of Pembroke wishes to remind people that they are not required to allow access to their homes to anyone. There are no problems with the water treatment or distribution system. There is no provincial regulation requiring residents to install a water filtration system. If residents have a concern with their drinking water, they are urged to call Doug Burton, supervisor drinking water treatment/compliance, quality management system representative at 613-735-6821 ext. 1487.

To reach the police in a non-emergency, residents are advised to call 1-888-310-1122.