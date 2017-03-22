The Township of Laurentian Valley will be hosting a different kind of rodeo this summer.

Unlike the western rodeos with bull-riding cowboys, this rodeo will involve public works operators racing plow trucks through obstacle courses.

Renfrew County’s annual 2017 Safe Driving Truck Rodeo will be taking place on June 27 at the Laurentian Valley’s new public works facility (460 Witt Rd.)

“It's been held for at least 20 years and while it’s typically held at the County of Renfrew Works Garage (located at the corner of Highway 17 and County Road 24), this year because of our new facility we'll be moving it here to be able to showcase our new space and equipment and to change the event up a little bit,” said Mark Behm, Laurentian Valley public works manager.

According to Behm, dozens of public works operators from across Renfrew County will be participating in the event.

The major component of the event is a plow truck rodeo, where the men and women drive through an obstacle course of orange cones and barrels.

The rodeo will involve exercises ranging in difficulty to prepare the drivers for the obstacles they may face on the roads in future winter seasons.

Participants will have the opportunity to brush up their skills and learn some new ones to prepare them for the worst of mother nature.

“There's three components to the rodeo – the first is a direct component involving eight different courses they have to drive through with the plow truck. Afterwards, there's a written exam that they do and there's also mechanical tests,” said Behm. “It’s good training for these operators to test their skills.”

Along with the rodeo, the event will feature a mini trade show that will welcome public works vendors from across the county.

“It will bring in suppliers from all over the county who will show off some of their new and innovative products. Products will be anything related to public works, such as road maintenance equipment or high-tech gear like GPS or AVL systems,” said Behm.

While the event is geared towards municipal staff and council members, Behm said that the public is also welcome to drop by.

“People would enjoy seeing the driving component of it to be able to see a snow plow going through an obstacle course – it's very interesting,” said Behm.

