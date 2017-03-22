Learning the secrets of syrup

What can be more Canadian than maple syrup?

Last week, members of the Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke got a chance to find out the secrets of making the sweet treat with a trip out to the Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre, part of the March Break camp the group operated.

Under the guidance of volunteer outdoor educator Rick Klatt, the 21 youngsters took a hike through the woods and learned about the forest, how to tap the maple trees for sap, how it is collected and boiled down, and how it was done in the past, from the First Nations people who discovered this to the early pioneers they shared the secret with to the ways it is done these days.

They even had a chance to sample the wares in the form of maple taffy, hot syrup poured out and chilled upon clean snow.

Rhodina Turner, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, said their camp, based out of Stafford Park, proved to be very popular this year, and was fully booked. She said this year’s theme was All Around the World, and each day of the camp focused on a different country.

“On Monday, it was Australia, Tuesday was Japan, Wednesday was Africa, Thursday was Canada, which was why we were at Shaw Woods, and Friday was Ireland, as it was St. Patrick’s Day,” Turner said.

She said she was really pleased with the turn out for the Shaw Woods trip, as many of the kids wouldn’t have been able to make it out otherwise.

“We wanted to have kids who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to do this, because of transportation barriers,” Turner said, noting not every family has access to a vehicle.

“We also wanted them to have fun. That’s what March Break is all about,” she said.

The club was able to take the trip thanks to the funds received from the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, collaboration between the Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation (The 100 Woman Campaign and the Jason Blaine Foundation), the Government of Canada, and extraordinary leaders from coast to coast to coast.

These will enable them to go on six field trips this year, the one to the Shaw Woods being the first one.

Turner said people who want to sign up their children for the summer programs are advised to register as soon as possible. She said even before the March Break the Boys and Girls Club were seeing people register for the July and August camps.

To avoid disappointment, Turner said people should get in touch as early as possible so they don’t miss out.

