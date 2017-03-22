At approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 21 the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the area of Laroche Crescent and Herman Street in Petawawa after information was received that a male had been stabbed. Police attended and found a 51-year-old male who had been injured with an edged weapon.

The suspect, a 25-year-old male, was taken into custody at the scene by OPP and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation found that the 25-year-old suspect had also broken into a residence on Laroche Crescent where he assaulted an additional adult male. The victim of the assault at the residence was not injured.

As a result, a 25-year-old male from Petawawa has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Aggravated Assault

Break and Enter a Dwelling House and Commit an Indictable offence

Breach of Recognizance

The suspect was held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on March 22.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.