Gallant not happy with budget

It seems the federal government has decided to hit the pause button, based on its do-little 2017 spring budget.

For Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant, the budget is worse than that as it adds to the debt and takes money away while doing very little in return.

“This is just another budget that puts Canadians further into debt,” she said, noting the government intends to borrow another $13.3 billion over the next six years to stay afloat, which is on top of all the money they already borrowed.

The government also broke their promises of keeping the deficit at $10 billion and balancing the budget by 2019.

Referring to the spring budget as a chilling one, Gallant said it is nickel and diming Canadians with dozens of tax hikes and denying deductions, ensuring everyone pays more for beer and wine, fuel, donated medicines and child care.

Small businesses are being hit with increasing costs, and tourist operators will be hurt because HST will now be charged on package deals for vacations for out of country visitors, meaning a 13 per cent hike in prices. That also includes leasing hunting lodges.

Gallant said tax breaks are being taken for sports and cultural activities, and for those using transit services for seniors.

More seriously, the military is taking a bit hit, with all necessary purchases for new equipment and construction of facilities put off for 20 years, with the $8.5 billion annually which would have spent on them reallocated for other things.

“We’re entering the double decade of darkness,” Gallant said, referring to the early 1990s when the military was suffering from rust out due to deep cuts to the Department of Defence.

Gallant said the government likes to mention the billions of dollars it has spent on its infrastructure program, but no one can find the money, the jobs or the improvements this supposedly generated.

“These infrastructure plans haven’t got off the ground,” she said.

Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay said his first impression of the budget is there doesn’t seem to be much there at all.

“There is nothing really there to make me jump for joy,” he said, such as new spending programs for municipalities. But there wasn’t anything which made him cringe, either.

LeMay believes the budget has been left more or less in neutral because of fears of what Donald Trump’s government will do south of the border.

“It looks like as a government, the Liberals are worried about the Americans and what they will want to do,” he said, “so they are being cautious.”

Some fear the United States will impose import taxes on Canadian goods, and emphasize a Buy American policy which will hurt Canadian exports.

Pembroke’s mayor feels a more interesting budget will be in the fall, as by then American policies will be clear, and the Canadian government will be in a position where they can’t delay action any longer.

As for promises of federal infrastructure spending to help boost the economy while helping small town Canada rebuild its roads, bridges and water and sewer systems, LeMay said he hasn’t heard anything about that progressing.

“It seems the infrastructure money may be getting stuck at the provincial level,” he said, where if history holds true, it is difficult for smaller municipalities to get their fair share of the funds.

“It always seems the big spending is Toronto-centric or Ottawa-centric,” LeMay said.

Derek Nighbor, CEO of the Forest Products Association of Canada, said there is a number of good things within the budget under the $1.8 billion to support clean technology and innovation, both of which will help forestry thrive.

“Innovation is big for us,” he said. “We need to upgrade our mills in order to stay viable,” so this money represents a great opportunity for them.

“It is critical that the forest products sector is central to the government’s clean tech strategy. These investments will help our sector develop,” Nighbor said.

The only catch is no one knows how the money is going to be spent and where.

“The devil is in the details,” Nighbor said, “but we’re giving the government the benefit of the doubt.”

Another aspect he said they are pleased with is the $1.8 billion set aside for skills training, as well as promoting youth and indigenous youth employment, which also includes measures to support skills upgrading.

“Ensuring we have the right workers with the right skills at the right time is key to future of our industry’s success,” Nighbor said, which includes retraining older workers in the forestry sector.

Two other items include $40 million spent over four years – starting next year – to support projects to increase the use of wood in buildings and infrastructure; and $5 billion from the Canadian Infrastructure Bank to support improved trade and transportation corridors.

“This is important as we are a sector heavily dependant on reliable transportation infrastructure and a strong export sector,” Nighbor said.

SUhler@postmedia.com