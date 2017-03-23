Minister still won't commit to 417

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski still hasn’t received a firm commitment from the transportation minister on four-laning Highway 17.

On Wednesday, the MPP brought up the question in the Legislature, seeking Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca’s commitment to put the expansion of Highway 17 in the government’s five-year infrastructure plan.

During the exchange, Yakabuski once again stressed the importance of this project not only for Renfrew County, but to the entire region of Eastern Ontario.

Contacted by phone afterwards, Yakabuski said he received a lot of positive answers from the minister who agreed the highway is important to the region, but still wouldn’t make the commitment to the project.

“If he did, we can at least see the end of the tunnel for this,” he said. “The 417 is at Scheel Drive, but it needs to get to at least Renfrew.”

When it was revealed last year the continued twinning of Highway 17 was not in the ministry’s five-year plan,Yakabuski wrote to the minister to express his displeasure with the decision. That correspondence led to Del Duca visiting the riding before Christmas to see firsthand the conditions on the roadway and to hear from local officials.

“As I said at the time, I appreciated the minister coming to the riding to hear our concerns about Highway 17 not being in the ministry’s five-year plan” said Yakabuski. He also noted that during that meeting, the minister himself stated that a compelling case for the twinning was made.

“This is a major highway, a major transportation corridor for the region which serves two key federal institutions – Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Garrison Petawawa,” the MPP said. “Traffic volumes are increasing as is the accident toll on the highway.”

Yakabuski noted that all parties involved understand the importance of the project.

“Municipal officials and I have made the case – it is time for the ministry to act.”

Yakabuski said the hesitation to commit is primarily due to money. It is a huge amount of cash to spend when there are many other highways across the province which also need work, but this issue must be kept at the forefront.

“We need to get him to look at this in a more prioritized way,” he said.

Yakabuski said although he did not get a firm commitment yet from the minister, he is determined to continue to press for this issue because the importance of this project cannot be overstated.

“It is all in the minister’s hands now,” he said.

SUhler@postmedia.com