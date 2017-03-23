PBIA shares big plans for 2017

Downtown Pembroke had a prosperous 2016, and if all continues to go as planned 2017 will be even better.

The Downtown Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) held its annual general meeting on the evening of March 22 at Janna’s Gallery Cafe, where many downtown business owners gathered to hear that not only are more residents and visitors making their way into the core – more business are opening up shop there as well.

In 2016, the downtown core saw the addition of 12 new businesses, and an increase in foot traffic accompanied the rise in new offerings.

“Our downtown downtown is evolving into a destination,” said PBIA chair Michael St. Jean at the annual AGM. “We are making Pembroke an attractive place to live, work and shop in.”

During the course of the Wednesday night meeting, PBIA manager Heather Sutherland went over many of the projects that have contributed to the success in 2016.

According to Sutherland, the rise in downtown popularity was attributed to the success of a variety of events and new campaigns: the Downtown Hockey Spree, street festivals, Shop the Neighbourhood campaign, increased promotion through a downtown Pembroke booklet, window decorating contests, a refreshed beautification campaign, and the new shop openings.

“Last year was a big year for us because it was our 40th anniversary, so the board had us market our celebrations through three signature events in the downtown core that included the Downtown Hockey Spree, the Summer Medley Festival and the Downtown Street Funk Party,” said PBIA manager Heather Sutherland. “I’m happy to say that all three of them were very successful for our first time events and we had great participation from our businesses which made the events even better – because once the businesses get involved, that makes it much more engaging and exciting for people to be part of it.”

The meeting also unveiled what the PBIA have planned for the upcoming year, including a number of events and activities to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

“With Canada Day falling on a Saturday this year and it being Canada’s 150th, we’ve partnered with the city. So instead of doing our Canada Day festival on the last weekend of June, we're doing it right on Canada Day so that we can cross-promote, cross-use resources and really make a big event of Canada Day for Canada 150 in Pembroke,” said Sutherland. “Also in honour of Canada’s 150th, we'll be looking to create two lists for the public to celebrate 150 things about Pembroke. So we’ll put together a list of 150 things to do downtown because there's lots of great things to do including workshops and lessons that people don’t necessarily know about. We’ll also create a list of 150 things about businesses in downtown because we have more than 150 businesses and my goal is to get one thing from close to every business and share that with the public.”

Further to the Canada 150 celebrations, Sutherland said that the PBIA will continue all of its annual events including the Easter basket promotion, Trade Show, Patio Party, Downtown Street Funk Festival, Summer Medley Festival, Shop the Neighbourhood campaign, Christmas tree draw and much more.

“This year we're continuing with our Trade Show but we've re-branded it so now it's called Downtown Connect: Your Community Expo. We've also opened it up more, so while it was previously only available for PBIA or Chamber of Commerce members, now we’ve opened it up to any business from the Ottawa Valley (excluding direct sale companies) and with a real focus on downtown as a host,” said Sutherland. “So we'll have bags of information about downtown to give out to everyone who comes through. So that's coming up on May 13 at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.”

New additions to the PBIA’s host of 2017 activities include a Downtown Shop-Hop Contest and Painted Sidewalk Project that are still in the works.

“A new event or promotion that we're working on with Renee from DOT is a contest that we're calling the Downtown Shop-Hop. So it’s going to be evening shopping events on a weekday to attract that evening crowd that says 'I work until 5 p.m. and downtown closes at 5 p.m. so when can I shop’. But right now it's still very much in the works so we're looking to do the first one in May. It will be about promoting downtown and getting people out in the evening hours,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland added that in the upcoming months, the downtown core will the see the addition of many more new commercial tenants which she expects will inject an even greater vibrancy, attract more people to the area and encourage them to shop local.

