The Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre is launching its biggest fundraiser in order to Unmask the Night and shed light on mental illness.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five Canadians will experience a mental illness in their lifetime.

Further to that, the CMHA states that 11 people commit suicide every day in Canada, and another 210 attempt it.

While Canadians have a plethora of options in terms of treatment for physical ailments, the solutions are far less simple and harder to access when it comes to mental illnesses.

Locally, since it was founded three years ago, the Robbie Dean Centre has dedicated itself to alleviating that struggle for both children and adults dealing with mental illnesses in the region by offering free counselling services with no age limits and no need for doctor referrals.

Along with the main clinic in Pembroke (315 Pembroke St. E), the centre has three satellite locations where they host walk-in clinics throughout the week in Eganville, Petawawa and Renfrew.

“The Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre was formed because of the lack of mental health services,” said founding director Monique Yashinskie. “We saw a need for these services with a huge gap to fill.

The Robbie Dean Centre ensures that its patients receive quality and accessible care with a team of four professional counsellors that each have a different area of expertise – suicide prevention grief, anxiety and depression, trauma and addiction.

Now, having grown exponentially over the past three years with an ever-increasing number of clients, Yashinkie said that the centre is in dire need of financial assistance in order to provide the necessary resources to assist those who are struggling.

“Our clients range from our youngest who is eight years old to our oldest who is 76 years old – and they come from all over Renfrew County and the Quebec side,” said Yashinskie. “But our clientele keeps growing and while we have a really great team of counsellors, they're part-time so they're getting tired. For example, last night at our four-hour walk-in clinic we saw 14 people in four hours which every client getting an hour each.”

Being an organization that receives no government funding, the Robbie Dean Centre relies entirely on donations in order to maintain their programs and keep their doors open.

“In the dream world, in order to meet the needs appropriately, all of our counsellors would have to be almost full-time – but we don't have the financial resources to do that right now,” said Yashinskie.

In 2016 the centre raised $167,000 over the course of the year, but this year Robbie Dean Centre aims to raise a minimum of $200,000 in order to grow their resources to ensure that they can meet the region’s increasing need for the counselling services that they provide.

“Over the last three years the need for our services has grown exponentially and we're now at a point where our resources are not big enough to match the need,” said Yashinskie. “So we have more people coming in to use our services and we need to enhance what we provide to be able to meet those needs, and just sustaining what we're currently doing now is a challenge because that need has gotten so big.”

To attain that goal, the Robbie Dean Centre will be hosting their largest fundraising initiative this April – the third annual Unmask the Night.

"The title is 'unmask the night'," explained Yashinskie. "Because having mental health issues is like wearing a mask."

This year’s charitable gala will follow the theme of Re-Rock Your Prom and it will be taking place on April 21 at 8 p.m. at the Pembroke Legion.

As in years past, local cover-band The Ghost Town Cryers will provide the entertainment as they serenade guests with ‘rock of ages’ hits from the 1960s all the way through the 1990s.

According to Yashinskie, the gala will invite guests to suit up and dress to the nines as they dance the night away at the prom they always dreamed of having.

“I never went to prom and this is kind of funny but I graduated in the mid '80s and I loved Madonna, and my mother would have never let me dress like Madonna so this will give me the chance to do that,” laughed Yashinskie.

While mixing and mingling with fellow prom-goers, guests will be treated to an array of delicious drinks and appetizers and they’ll have the chance to score prizes during the silent auction.

For those interested in attending, the Robbie Dean Centre has launched a Facebook contest for which they’re asking that everyone submit their most epic original prom photo with the chance to win a prize sponsored by Triple A Limo. The prize includes two tickets to the gala and a limo ride there and back, complete with champagne and a corsage.

“People can post their pictures directly on our Facebook page and all the instructions are there. It’s going to be fun,” said Yashinskie. “The winner will be announced over MyFM in early to mid April and we’ll contact them.”

Last year, the gala raised $40,000 and this year Yashinskie hopes to double that amount in support of the centre’s growing needs.

Funds from the event will go towards the costs of maintaining and growing the centre’s operations to ensure that they can deliver care to everyone who walks through their door and that they never have to turn anyone away.

“Monique is really adamant that no one be turned away from our services, and so far we never have as our staff would never let that happen but it runs the risk of them getting burnt out – because working as a mental health practitioner can be very emotionally draining. So we aren't in jeopardy of closing our doors but in order to continue to provide our services and to be able to say that we don't turn people away we need to have that steady stream of funding, so we’re hoping that we’re hoping that this year’s Unmask the Night will be a huge fundraising success,” said Jane Wood, board chair for the Robbie Dean Centre.

Tickets for Unmask the Night are $35 and can be purchased online at www.robbiedeancentre.com

