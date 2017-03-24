Kiwanis music festival results Wednesday
Image: 1 of 3
Sean Chase/Daily Observer Competing in the 69th annual Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival were Maude Wright (left), of Jeanne-Lajoie, who took first place in the violin solo general achieving 88 per cent, and Ciella Fitch, from L�Ecole Equinoxe, who placed second in the violin solo general (80 per cent).
The Kiwanis Music Festival continued Wednesday with the strings and instrumental session as the festival nears its end.
Class 594: Strings Solo – Concert Group – Grades 7 & 8
1. Jana Lau 91
Class 593: Strings Solo – Concert Group – Grades 5 & 6
1. Bobbi Lavoie 88
2. Travis Lammi 87
3. Olivia Bagshaw 84
Class 592: Strings Solo – Concert Group – Grades 3 & 4
1. Irene Won 89
Class 591: Strings Solo – Concert Group – Grades 1 & 2
1. Dexter Sernoskie (violin) 91
2. Edward Li (cello) 87
3. Hannah Van Meter (violin) 85
Class 512: Violin Solo – Sonata – Grades 5 & 6
1. Olivia Bagshaw 83
Class 513: Violin Solo – Sonata – Grades 7 & 8
1. Jana Lau 92
2. Matthew King 81
Class 726: Instrumental – Concert Group – Grades 3 & 4
1. Kelly Ding (clarinet) 88
2. Andrea Geiger (clarinet) 87
3. Fiona Ogilvie (flute) 82
Class 728: Instrumental – Concert Group – Grades 7 & 8
1. Cailin Walsh–Estabrooks (flute) 91.5
2. Eric Birchall (clarinet) 87
Class 744: Youth Orchestra
1. Deep River Youth Orchestra 90
Class 718: Brass Solo – Grades 5 & 6
1. Daniel Fritzsche (trumpet) 90
2. Dominic Klukas (trombone) 89
Class 771: Recorder Small Ensemble
1. Deep River Recorders 89
Class 804: Community Band
1. Petawawa Legion Community Band 86