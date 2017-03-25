911 signs help save lives

Every second counts during a fire, police or medical emergency.

But without the necessary civic address signage, emergency responders could lose precious seconds trying to locate the building.

At the Pembroke Business Improvement Area’s (PBIA) annual general meeting on March 22, Chief Dan Herback discussed the Pembroke Fire Department’s latest mission to have standardized signage posted on residential and commercial businesses throughout the city – particularly in the downtown area.

“We did a bit of a survey a couple of months ago, going through the downtown and making sure that what we had listed as addresses was correct. We found that a lot of them don't have any addresses – whether it be on the apartment portion of their building or on the business portion. Either it’s non-existent or it's not very big or it's very hard to see,” said Herback. “More often than not, my firefighters have come back to the firehall after a fire call and said 'that building didn’t even have a number on it'.”

To assist emergency vehicles with locating a business or building, Herback is requesting that owners and managers post their civic address with standardized reflective signage.

The customized signs – available for $23 through Speedpro Signs – feature a reflective colour backing and white numbers of the building’s unique address.

The signs are designed to be installed in the storefront of the building where they are easily visible.

According to Herback, the signs serve to assist firefighters, first responders and building occupants to identify apartment numbers in smoke conditions that obscure the regular (eye-level) apartment door numbers signs.

For multi-floor dwelling units, the signage would help firefighters to determine whether they are entering the lower level of an apartment, rather than the upper level of an apartment, where temperatures may be unsafe.

Such identification would serve to better facilitate operations by ensuring that firefighters can more quickly conduct search and rescue operations.

“We need you to help our emergency vehicles find you, and it's not just the fire department but it’s also police and paramedics. If there is somebody in an apartment or in your business in distress and the paramedics don't know the address because it’s not posted, it makes it hard for them,” said Herback. “So we're hoping to get the reflective 911 look on all of the businesses and on all of the apartments in the downtown core. We’re hoping everybody will jump on board and take the initiative, knowing that this is important.”

Both residential and commercial property owners and managers are advised to post the emergency signage on their buildings as soon as possible.

Herback stressed that this low-cost measure will help control the response to a blackout, fire or smoke emergency and in turn will help save lives.

“If you own it, put a number on it,” said Herback. “We can’t help you if we can’t find you.”

