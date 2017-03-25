With so many live music and entertainment venues closing on an almost weekly basis across the country, Pembroke’s 600-seat Festival Hall is steadily building audience attendance and presenting lineups that include music legends, current hit-makers, orchestral recitals and outrageous comedy shows that are the envy of show promoters in major cities.

And the person largely responsible for this outstanding achievement is artistic director Rick Wharton, who celebrates five years at the helm of Festival Hall Centre for the Arts next month, April 2017.

Wharton started his showbiz career as a comedian first at Yuk Yuk’s then with Second City, then created his popular television character “The Conspiracy Guy” on SPACE: The Imagination Station. He continued on becoming a live event producer and performer, radio host, teacher, and corporate team builder. Wharton truly is an entertainment “renaissance man!”

Stepping into the role of artistic director at Festival Hall in 2012, he spearheaded the revival of the hall by attracting big name performers from all music genres, comedians, classical recording artists, as well as celebrity guest speakers and by supporting local theatrical groups.

Some of the artists to grace the stage under his direction have included Gord Downie, Matt Dusk, Rik Emmett, Randy Bachman, John McDermott, Gowan, Michael Burgess, Ron Sexsmith, Jim Cuddy and Colin James. Country stars he’s brought to the hall include Marty Stuart, Terri Clarke, Corb Lund and legend Bill Anderson. Comedians have included Gerry Dee, Ron James, Derek Edwards, Carla Collins and Mary Walsh. In addition, Wharton hosted the Canadian Comedy Awards’ Funniest Person In The Valley show.

“I want people to experience the wonder of what the theatre offers,” Wharton said. “The magic of taking you away from life’s problems for a little while - theatre can change and affect lives for the better.”

Wharton has spent 20 years in the Canadian music industry, working with Universal Music where he first was the liaison between the record company, radio and retail, helping maximize, profile and value the company’s music catalogue. In addition he marketed, tracked and promoted influential recording artists including The Tragically Hip, U2, Guns’n’Roses, Tom Petty, Aerosmith, Rik Emmett, Alanis, Pursuit of Happiness, Michael W. Smith and others. He was quickly promoted to head of promotion in Ontario. Independently, he has also helped develop and manage the careers of many musicians as well as handled production and marketing duties.

Pembroke’s Festival Hall Centre for the Arts is the largest performing arts centre in the Ottawa Valley. Through theatre, music, dance, storytelling, comedy, visual arts and educational programming, Festival Hall fosters artistic and historic awareness.

Since 2012, the hall has hosted over 55,000 theatre patrons for hundreds of

productions that reflect the rich cultural diversity of the region. It’s also home to the Streetlight Theatre Company, Pembroke Symphony Orchestra, Kiwanis Music Festival, UTurn, and the Sears Drama Festival.

During Wharton’s fifth anniversary month, Festival Hall presents the Pembroke Symphony Orchestra’s We Got Rhythm on Saturday, April 8, international recording star John McDermott with Raised on Songs and Stories on , April 28 and Whiskey Jack performing Stories and Songs of Stompin' Tom on Saturday, April 22.

See www.festhall.ca for details of these and other April concerts.