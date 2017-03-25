The Pembroke Planning Advisory and Adjustment Committee unanimously denied a rezoning application for apartments in the downtown core.

At the March 22 meeting, the committee voted against the a minor variance application for the apartments located at 108 to 116 Pembroke St. W.

In 2015, zoning bylaw amendment 2015-42 was approved to allow 50 per cent of the rear portion of the main floor of the property to be used for residential accommodation. Based on the rezoning application and a site plan, four apartment units were approved. The four apartment units met the size requirements of the zoning bylaw 2010-57.

The owner of the property, Elie Nassif, recently submitted a minor variance application with the aim of converting and adding an extra unit to what was originally approved in 2015.

At the meeting, Nassif spoke in front of the committee stating that the smaller sized units would be aimed at students who would not require as much living space.

“It would be a space for students so it would be smaller quarters as they’re going to study and won’t need as much space,” said Nassif.

Under the zoning bylaw, it is required that each of the apartment units meet a minimum 400 square footage for a bachelor unit or 600 square footage for a single bedroom apartment.

Nassif’s application proposed to create five bachelor units that would be less than the 400 square footage required for a bachelor unit.

After reviewing Nassif’s application, the committee respectfully denied his request.

The committee unanimously agreed that an area reduction of 11.1 per cent was not a variance that they could consider minor.

“11 per cent is just beyond what I could call minor and that's stretching it too far for me anyway. Maybe if it was just one unit, but for all five units to be reduced in size, that’s not minor,” said committee member Harley McDowell.

Members of the Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) also expressed their strong opposition to the rezoning request, in a letter that was delivered to the committee and read aloud by Planning Committee member and PBIA chairman Michael St. Jean.

“The PBIA board does not support the request for a minor variance to allow for five apartments at 108-116 Pembroke St. W. The board feels that allowing these apartments at less square footage than required by the zoning bylaw would detract from the positive improvements happening in the downtown core and from the efforts of many building owners to attract quality and viable commercial and residential tenants to the area,” read St. Jean.

After reading the letter, St. Jean added his own extra comments, expressing that Nassif’s proposal would not be beneficial to downtown and would detract from the quality of surrounding buildings.

“There have been many positive changes made downtown. Developers have purchased most properties and have renovated apartments and provided new retail space on main floors. I and other members of the PBIA welcome development to the downtown but I am not in favour of this application as it will not meet the minimum square footage required and feel this will set a precedent and negatively affect our downtown,” said St. Jean.

While the committee denied Nassif’s request, he has a 20-day period – up until April 11 – during which he has the option to appeal the decision to the Ontario Municipal Board.

