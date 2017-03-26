Sleepwell Property Management has resurrected the former Pembroke police station to have it reborn as the Riverstone Professional Building.

In early 2016, the company purchased the 10,000 square foot building (169 William St. E) at a cost of $200,000, after the Pembroke police department moved to their new facility.

Over the past year, the company has complete transformed the building’s interior, renovated the space and removed all of the asbestos.

“We acquired that building a year ago and the whole town was up in arms about the asbestos – but it's gone now, we've taken care of it,” said Conrad Pool, Sleepwell president.

The newly modernized space, now deemed the Riverstone Professional Building, will feature prime office and commercial spaces that will be built to suit their tenants.

With phase one of the leasing process having already begun, Pool hopes to have occupants moving in by this Summer.

“We have the Pembroke Mixed Martial Arts Academy which is currently downtown and we've negotiated and made arrangements for them to set up their new place of business inside the building. So they will be moving into a large space there with 20 foot ceilings,” said Pool. “And we’re hoping that more people will be leasing out spaces in the next few months.”

Aside from the MMA Academy, Pool said that Riverstone is ideal for associations, lawyers, accountants, doctors, physiotherapists, consultants or psychologists.

“It's a beautiful building and we’re customizing the space to suit,” said Pool. “The building is solid mid-century architecture and some of the offices on the north side have a view of the river. We're looking to attract professionals into the building.”

For leasing inquiries, visit sleepwellmanagement.com

